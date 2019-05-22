Global Indexed juvenile life insurance Market Analysis, Strategies, Segmentation And Forecasts 2019 To 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Indexed juvenile life insurance – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025”

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indexed juvenile life insurance Market 2019



Description:



This report studies the Juvenile Life Insurance market. Juvenile Life Insurance is permanent Life Insurance that insures the life of a child (generally under age 18). It is a financial planning tool that provides a tax advantaged savings vehicle with potential for a lifetime of benefits. Juvenile Life Insurance, or child Life Insurance, is usually purchased to protect a family against the sudden and unexpected costs of a funeral and burial with much lower face values. Should the juvenile survive to their college years it can then take on the form of a financial planning tool.

Global economic growth slowed in 2017 as both advanced and emerging markets saw diminished growth. While both equity markets and interest rates progressed favorably toward the end of 2017, improvement can at best be gradual with the political landscape being in a flux.

The Juvenile Life Insurance industry achieved a strong underwriting performance in 2017, the global Juvenile Life Insurance premiums has grown at a CAGR of 15.37% from 21.2 billion USD in 2013 to reach 117.7 billion USD by 2025 in global market. The Juvenile Life Insurance market is very fragment market; the premiums of top ten players account about 47% of the total premiums in 2017.

The leading players mainly are Allianz, Assicurazioni Generali, China Life Insurance, MetLife,

In 2018, the global Indexed juvenile life insurance market size was 25000 million US$ and it is expected to reach 76500 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Indexed juvenile life insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Indexed juvenile life insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Allianz (Germany)

Assicurazioni Generali (Italy)

China Life Insurance (China)

MetLife (USA)

PingAn (China)

AXA (France)

Sumitomo Life Insurance (Japan)

Aegon (Netherlands)

Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance (Japan)

CPIC (China)

Aviva (UK)

Munich Re Group (Germany)

Zurich Financial Services (Switzerland)

Nippon Life Insurance (Japan)

Gerber Life Insurance (USA)

AIG (USA)

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4054475-global-indexed-juvenile-life-insurance-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Survival insurance

Death insurance

Full insurance

Market segment by Application, split into

<10 Years Old

10~18 Years Old

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Indexed juvenile life insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Indexed juvenile life insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Indexed juvenile life insurance are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Indexed juvenile life insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Survival insurance

1.4.3 Death insurance

1.4.4 Full insurance

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Indexed juvenile life insurance Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 <10 Years Old Case Studies

Figure 10~18 Years Old Case Studies

Figure Indexed juvenile life insurance Report Years Considered

Table Global Indexed juvenile life insurance Market Size 2014-2025 (Million US$)

Figure Global Indexed juvenile life insurance Market Size and Growth Rate 2014-2025 (Million US$)

Table Global Indexed juvenile life insurance Market Size by Regions 2014-2025 (Million US$)

Table Global Indexed juvenile life insurance Market Size by Regions 2014-2019 (Million US$)

Table Global Indexed juvenile life insurance Market Share by Regions 2014-2019

Figure Global Indexed juvenile life insurance Market Share by Regions 2014-2019

Figure Global Indexed juvenile life insurance Market Share by Regions 2019

Table Market Top Trends

Table Global Indexed juvenile life insurance Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019) (Million US$)

Table Global Indexed juvenile life insurance Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

Figure Global Indexed juvenile life insurance Market Share by Manufacturers in 2018

Table Global Indexed juvenile life insurance Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

Table Key Players Head office and Area Served

Table Key Players Indexed juvenile life insurance Product/Solution/Service

Table Date of Enter into Indexed juvenile life insurance Market

Table Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Table Global Indexed juvenile life insurance Market Size by Type (2014-2019) (Million US$)

Table Global Indexed juvenile life insurance Market Size Share by Type (2014-2019)

Figure Global Indexed juvenile life insurance Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

Table Global Indexed juvenile life insurance Market Size by Application (2014-2019) (Million US$)

Table Global Indexed juvenile life insurance Market Size Share by Application (2014-2019)



Continued…..

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4054475-global-indexed-juvenile-life-insurance-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Also Read: –

Global Juvenile Life Insurance Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.