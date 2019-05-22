Ayurvedic Service Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Wise.Guy.

Ayurveda is an ancient system of life and also the oldest surviving medical system in the world. Ayurvedic science is not merely a traditional Indian form of medicine but a perennial naturopathic system of healthcare that has survived the test of time as well as onslaught of modern science and methods of treatments.

In 2018, the global Ayurvedic Service market size was 1170 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2850 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Ayurvedic Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Ayurvedic Service development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Patanjali Ayurved Limited (India)

Dabur (India)

Emami Group (India)

Himalaya Drug (India)

Maharishi Ayurveda (India)

Baidyanalh (India)

Shahnaz Husain Group (India)

Vicco Laboratories (India)

Amrutanjan Healthcare (India)

Charak Pharma (India)

Botique (India)

Herbal Hills (India)

Basic Ayurveda (India)

Natreon (United States)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Health Care

Oral Care

Hair Care

Skin Care

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Women

Men

Kids

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Ayurvedic Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Ayurvedic Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

