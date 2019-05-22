Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Ayurvedic Service Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Ayurveda is an ancient system of life and also the oldest surviving medical system in the world. Ayurvedic science is not merely a traditional Indian form of medicine but a perennial naturopathic system of healthcare that has survived the test of time as well as onslaught of modern science and methods of treatments. 
In 2018, the global Ayurvedic Service market size was 1170 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2850 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Ayurvedic Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Ayurvedic Service development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
Patanjali Ayurved Limited (India) 
Dabur (India) 
Emami Group (India) 
Himalaya Drug (India) 
Maharishi Ayurveda (India) 
Baidyanalh (India) 
Shahnaz Husain Group (India) 
Vicco Laboratories (India) 
Amrutanjan Healthcare (India) 
Charak Pharma (India) 
Botique (India) 
Herbal Hills (India) 
Basic Ayurveda (India) 
Natreon (United States)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Health Care 
Oral Care 
Hair Care 
Skin Care 
Others

Market segment by Application, split into 
Women 
Men 
Kids

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Ayurvedic Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Ayurvedic Service development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

 

Table Of Contents:     

1 Report Overview 

2 Global Growth Trends 

3 Market Share by Key Players 

5 United States 

6 Europe 

7 China 

8 Japan 

9 Southeast Asia 

10 India 

11 Central & South America 

12 International Players Profiles 

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025 

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix 


List of Tables and Figures

