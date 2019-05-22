Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global IT Spending by 3PL Market Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends, Opportunities, Top Key Players and more.

A new market study, titled “Global IT Spending by 3PL Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, May 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT Spending by 3PL Market

Information technology (IT) is the use of computers to store, retrieve, transmit, and manipulate data, or information, often in the context of a business or other enterprise. IT is a subset of information and communications technology (ICT). A 3PL (third-party logistics) provider offers outsourced logistics services, which encompass anything that involves management of one or more facets of procurement and fulfillment activities. In business, 3PL has a broad meaning that applies to any service contract that involves storing or shipping items. A 3PL service may be a single provider, such as transportation or warehouse storage, or it can be a systemwide bundle of services capable of handling supply chain management. 

This report focuses on the global IT Spending by 3PL status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IT Spending by 3PL development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
Accenture 
Capgemini 
Genpact 
IBM 
TCS 
3PLCentral 
AegisBridge Solution 
Camelot 3PL Software 
ClickSoftware 
FieldOne Systems 
Geneva Systems 
IFS 
Infosys 
iTracker 
JDA 
Manhattan Associates 
Servicemax 
System Logic

Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4052142-global-it-spending-by-3pl-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
IT services 
Hardware 
Software

Market segment by Application, split into 
Freight Management System 
Field Service Management System 
Warehouse Management System 
Transportation Management System 
SCM and Procurement Management System

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global IT Spending by 3PL status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the IT Spending by 3PL development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.


Table of Content:
1 Report Overview 
2 Global Growth Trends 
3 Market Share by Key Players 
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application 
5 United States 
6 Europe 
7 China 
8 Japan 
9 Southeast Asia 
10 India 
11 Central & South America 
12 International Players Profiles 
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025 
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix 

View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4052142-global-it-spending-by-3pl-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

About Us:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.   

Contact Us:
NORAH TRENT                                                      
sales@wiseguyreports.com       
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)                          
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)      

NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Science, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
Share This Story
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
DNS, DHCP, and IPAM (DDI) Global Market Status, By Players, Types, Applications And Forecast To 2026
Data Center Liquid Cooling Global Market Status, By Players, Types, Applications And Forecast To 2026
Vector Control Global Market Status, By Players, Types, Applications And Forecast To 2026
View All Stories From This Author