Global Internet of Nano Things Market: Industry Size, Growth, Analysis and Forecast of 2025

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Internet of Nano Things Industry

IoNT is a network of nanoscale devices, sensors, and machines integrated into everyday physical objects that are connected to the Internet for effective data communication. It improves operational efficiency by increasing the pace of communication over the existing infrastructure and enhances business productivity in any industrial setup. IoNT focuses on improving the process capabilities by expanding the data storage and computing capacity at the basic sensor level.

United States has the Dominant Market in North America Owing to High Adoption Rates in Various Industries.The emergence of nanotechnology in this region has resulted in the technology being widely used in a number of industries. One industry, which has adopted this nanotechnology, is the healthcare industry. Various harmful diseases are proving to be a tremendous challenge for modern medicine. This, coupled with growing consumer health awareness in the region, means for a more advanced technology. Nano medicine was introduced in this industry to overcome this hurdle since it offers a number of potential ways to improve medical diagnosis & therapy, even in regenerating tissues and organs. In addition, IoT platform acts as a medium to communicate with nanotechnology. Similarly, defense & aerospace is another major industry making use of nanotechnology. Nanotechnology is used in drones for drone surveillance and other such factors.



This report focuses on the global Internet of Nano Things status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Internet of Nano Things development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco

IBM

Qualcomm

Amazon

Bosch

Dell

GE

Huawei

Infineon

Microsoft

NEC

Oracle

Rockwell

Samsung

SAP

Schneider Electric

Nokia

Intel

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Short-Distance Communication

Long-Distance Communication

Market segment by Application, split into

Biomedical & Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Media & Entertainment

Defense & Aerospace

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Retail

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Internet of Nano Things status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Internet of Nano Things development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



Continued….

