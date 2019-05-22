Automotive Thermal Management Market 2019 Company Profiles, Size, Share and Market Intelligence Forecast To 2026

Automotive Thermal Management -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026

Global Automotive Thermal Management Market is accounted for $45.83 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $69.31 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. Factors such as rising demand in the penetration of air-conditioning (AC) systems and growing demand for battery thermal management in developing countries are fueling the market growth. However, lack of standardization and the price of thermal system technology is high is the hindrance for the growth of the market.

Thermal management is an integral part of automotive manufacturers, as this part of automobile manufacturing plays a critical role in the operation of the vehicles. Pertaining to this, automotive manufacturers are increasing procuring advanced thermal management technologies for their vehicles.

Based on vehicle type, passenger car segment propels the market share during the forecast period. Growing consumer disposable income and increasing vehicle ownership with easy finance options have led to the rise in passenger car sales. By geography, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow with the availability of economic labor, lenient regulations for environment and safety, and increased FDI for the automotive industry in countries such as India.

Some of the key players in Automotive Thermal Management market include Bosch, Dupont, Gentherm, MAHLE, Hanon Systems, Johnson Electric, Denso, Calsonic Kansei, Smiths, LG Chem, Captherm, Grayson Thermal Systems, Valeo, Schaeffler, and Continental.

Vehicle Types Covered:

• Commercial vehicle

• Truck

• Passenger vehicle

• Bus

Systems Covered:

• Fluid Transport

• Heating, Ventilation and Air Condition (HVAC)

• Powertrain Cooling

• Other Systems

Propulsions Covered:

• Hybrid Electric Vehicle

• Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEVs)

• Internal combustion engine (ICE) Vehicle

• Electric Vehicle

• Battery Electric Vehicle

Technologies Covered:

• Engine Thermal Mass Reduction

• Active Transmission Warmup

• Reduced HVAC System Loading

• Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR)

• Other Technologies

Applications Covered:

• Power Electronics

• Rear Air Conditioning

• Engine Cooling

• Heated Steering

• Transmission System

• Waste Heat Recovery

• Front Air Conditioning

• Heated/Ventilated Seats

• Motor Thermal Management

• Battery Thermal Management

Regions Covered:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Automotive Thermal Management Market, By Vehicle Type

6 Global Automotive Thermal Management Market, By System

7 Global Automotive Thermal Management Market, By Propulsion

8 Global Automotive Thermal Management Market, By Technology

9 Global Automotive Thermal Management Market, By Application

10 Global Automotive Thermal Management Market, By Geography

11 Key Developments

12 Company Profiling

12.1 Bosch

12.2 Dupont

12.3 Gentherm

12.4 MAHLE

12.5 Hanon Systems

12.6 Johnson Electric

12.7 Denso

12.8 Calsonic Kansei

12.9 Smiths

12.10 LG Chem

12.11 Captherm

12.12 Grayson Thermal Systems

12.13 Valeo

12.14 Schaeffler

12.15 Continental

Continued...

