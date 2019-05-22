Global Builder Hardware Market 2019 Global Trends, Demand, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast to 2025

Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 22, 2019

Builders' hardware, or just builders hardware, is a group of metal hardware specifically used for protection, decoration, and convenience in buildings. Building products do not make any part of a building; rather they support them and make them work. It usually supports fixtures like windows, doors, and cabinets. Common examples include door handles, door hinges, bolts, latches, numerals, letter plates, switch plates, and door knockers. 
There are a vast number of producers all vying for market share and trying to take market share from each other. The major competition regions are EU, Asia-Pacific, Americas, especially from China, Mexico and Vietnam, etc. The cheaper labor in these countries makes the builder hardware production cost decrease. With globalization came lower trade barriers and therefore low cost builder hardware flooded the developed countries’ builder hardware market making the local builder hardware industry struggle to survive. 
Although builder hardware products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and widely sales network do not to enter into this field. 
Global Builder Hardware market size will increase to 57600 Million US$ by 2025, from 40000 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Builder Hardware.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report: 
ASSA ABLOY 
Allegion 
Spectrum Brands (HHI) 
Masco Corporation 
DORMA 
Roto Frank 
Siegenia-aubi 
Gretsch­Unitas 
MACO 
Kin Long 
Winkhaus 
Sobinco 
Lip Hing 
3H 
GEZE 
Ashland Hardware Systems 
Hager Company 
CompX International 
Tyman (GIESSE)

This report researches the worldwide Builder Hardware market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions. 
This study categorizes the global Builder Hardware breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Builder Hardware Breakdown Data by Type 
Cold rolled steel 
Stainless Steel 304 
Aluminum 
Zinc 
Copper 
Others 
Builder Hardware Breakdown Data by Application 
Residential Market 
Non-residential Market

Builder Hardware Production Breakdown Data by Region 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Other Regions

Builder Hardware Consumption Breakdown Data by Region 
North America 
United States 
Canada 
Mexico 
Asia-Pacific 
China 
India 
Japan 
South Korea 
Australia 
Indonesia 
Malaysia 
Philippines 
Thailand 
Vietnam 
Europe 
Germany 
France 
UK 
Italy 
Russia 
Rest of Europe 
Central & South America 
Brazil 
Rest of South America 
Middle East & Africa 
GCC Countries 
Turkey 
Egypt 
South Africa 
Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are: 
To analyze and research the global Builder Hardware capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast; 
To focus on the key Builder Hardware manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years. 
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region. 
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks. 
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth. 
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments. 
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market. 
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

