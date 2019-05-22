IoT in Warehouse Management Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Description:
The Internet of Things (IoT) is the network of physical devices, vehicles, home appliances, and other items embedded with electronics, software, sensors, actuators, and connectivity which enables these things to connect and exchange data, creating opportunities for more direct integration of the physical world into computer-based systems, resulting in efficiency improvements, economic benefits, and reduced human exertions.
IoT involves extending internet connectivity beyond standard devices, such as desktops, laptops, smartphones and tablets, to any range of traditionally dumb or non-internet-enabled physical devices and everyday objects. Embedded with technology, these devices can communicate and interact over the internet, and they can be remotely monitored and controlled.
This report focuses on the global IoT in Warehouse Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IoT in Warehouse Management development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco
IBM
Intel
Vantiq
Zebra Technologies
Oracle
HCL Technologies
Eurotech
GT Nexus
ThingWorx
SAP
Market analysis by product type
Warehouw Automation
Workforce Management
Inventory Management
EDI
Tracking
Market analysis by market
Warehouse Automation
Warehouse Workforce Management
Warehouse Inventory Management
Electronic Data Interchange
Market analysis by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.2 Warehouw Automation
1.4.3 Workforce Management
1.4.4 Inventory Management
1.4.5 EDI
1.4.6 Tracking
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global IoT in Warehouse Management Market Share by Application (2018-2025)
1.5.2 Warehouse Automation
1.5.3 Warehouse Workforce Management
1.5.4 Warehouse Inventory Management
1.5.5 Electronic Data Interchange
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 IoT in Warehouse Management Market Size
2.2 IoT in Warehouse Management Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 IoT in Warehouse Management Market Size by Regions (2018-2025)
2.2.2 IoT in Warehouse Management Market Share by Regions (2018-2025)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Use Cases
3 Key Players
3.1 IoT in Warehouse Management Revenue by Manufacturers (2018-2019)
3.2 IoT in Warehouse Management Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players IoT in Warehouse Management Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into IoT in Warehouse Management Market
3.5 Key Players IoT in Warehouse Management Funding/Investment Analysis
3.6 Global Key Players IoT in Warehouse Management Valuation & Market Capitalization
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
..
9 International Players Profiles
9.1 Cisco
9.1.1 Cisco Company Details
9.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
9.1.3 IoT in Warehouse Management Introduction
9.1.4 Cisco Revenue in IoT in Warehouse Management Business (2018-2019)
9.1.5 Cisco Recent Development
9.2 IBM
9.2.1 IBM Company Details
9.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
9.2.3 IoT in Warehouse Management Introduction
9.2.4 IBM Revenue in IoT in Warehouse Management Business (2018-2019)
9.2.5 IBM Recent Development
9.3 Intel
9.3.1 Intel Company Details
9.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
9.3.3 IoT in Warehouse Management Introduction
9.3.4 Intel Revenue in IoT in Warehouse Management Business (2018-2019)
9.3.5 Intel Recent Development
9.4 Vantiq
9.4.1 Vantiq Company Details
9.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
9.4.3 IoT in Warehouse Management Introduction
9.4.4 Vantiq Revenue in IoT in Warehouse Management Business (2018-2019)
9.4.5 Vantiq Recent Development
9.5 Zebra Technologies
9.5.1 Zebra Technologies Company Details
9.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
9.5.3 IoT in Warehouse Management Introduction
9.5.4 Zebra Technologies Revenue in IoT in Warehouse Management Business (2017-2018)
9.5.5 Zebra Technologies Recent Development
9.6 Oracle
9.6.1 Oracle Company Details
9.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
Continued …
