Global HVAC equipment Market Is Poised To Reach $325.93 Billion By 2026 | Uponor Corp, Danfoss AS, Carrier Corporation

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “HVAC equipment -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HVAC equipment Industry

Description

Global Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Equipment market is accounted for $156.30 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $325.93 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. Cutting edge technology to meet consumer perceived value and climate variations are some factors impacting the market growth. However, high expenditure of energy is hindering the market growth.

HVAC (Air Conditioning, Ventilation and Heating) equipment are used across residential, industrial, and commercial buildings to control air temperature, fresh air intake, humidity and quality of the air around. In modern structures, HVAC frameworks assume a vital job in keeping up a perfect situation by expelling smell and sullied particles present noticeable all around, in this manner keeping the working conditions solid.

Amongst Cooling Equipment, cooling tower segment accounted for significant market share due to warmth dismissal gadget that rejects squander warmth to the climate through the cooling of a water stream to a lower temperature.

By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the estimated period owing to highly impacted by expanding development use and rising industrialization.

Some of the key players in Honeywell International Inc., Uponor Corp, Danfoss AS, Carrier Corporation, Emerson Electric Company, LG Corporation, Electrolux AB, Lennox International Inc, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Haier Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd. and United Technologies Corporation.

Request for Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3960351-hvac-equipment-global-market-outlook-2017-2026

Heating Equipment Covered:

• Heat Pumps

• Boilers

• Furnace

• Unitary Heaters

• Space Heaters

• Other Heating Equipments

Cooling Equipment Covered:

• Chillers

• Coolers

• Air Conditioning Equipment

• Cooling Towers

• Other Cooling Equipments

Ventilation equipment Covered:

• Ventilation Fans

• Air filters

• Air Purifiers

• Dehumidifiers

• Humidifiers

• Air Filtration

• Air Purifiers

• Draft Inducers

• Duct Fans

Component Covered:

• Coils

• Transducers

• Actuators

• Radiators

• Condenser

• Compressor

• Other Component

End User Covered:

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Residential

• Automotive

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Report Detail’s @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3960351-hvac-equipment-global-market-outlook-2017-2026

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Equipment Market, By Heating Equipment

6 Global Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Equipment Market, By Cooling Equipment

7 Global Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Equipment Market, By Ventilation equipment

8 Global Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Equipment Market, By Component

9 Global Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Equipment Market, By End User

10 Global Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Equipment Market, By Geography

11 Key Developments

12 Company Profiling

12.1 Honeywell International Inc.

12.2 Uponor Corp

12.3 Danfoss AS

12.4 Carrier Corporation

12.5 Emerson Electric Company

12.6 LG Corporation

12.7 Electrolux AB

12.8 Lennox International Inc

12.9 Panasonic Corporation

12.10 Samsung Electronics

12.11 Haier Inc.

12.12 Daikin Industries Ltd.

12.13 United Technologies Corporation (Carrier)

Continued...

Also Read - Global HVAC Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.