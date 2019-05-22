In-vehicle Apps Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025
In-vehicle Apps Market - 2019
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --
In-vehicle Apps -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities And Analysis Of Top Key Player Free Sample Report Forecast To 2025
Description:
Driven by the demand for more connected vehicles, in-car entertainment is getting more and more sophisticated. Car makers, electronics and software suppliers, as well as newcomers from the Silicon Valley (such as Google and Apple), work together and also compete to come up with infotainment systems that are user-friendly and safe to use.
In-vehicle apps feature infotainment, safety, convenience, travel, and assistance-based services (navigation). They allow remote access and usability of automotive and related features in the vehicle. These apps can be installed or are pre-installed on the vehicle's infotainment system.
This report focuses on the global In-vehicle Apps status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the In-vehicle Apps development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Daimler
Ford Motor
General Motors
Hyundai Motor
Renault
Toyota Motor
...
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Infotainment Apps
Navigation Apps
Telematics Apps
Market segment by Application, split into
Economical Car
Luxury Car
Industrial Car
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global In-vehicle Apps Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Infotainment Apps
1.4.3 Navigation Apps
1.4.4 Telematics Apps
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global In-vehicle Apps Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Economical Car
1.5.3 Luxury Car
1.5.4 Industrial Car
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 In-vehicle Apps Market Size
2.2 In-vehicle Apps Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 In-vehicle Apps Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 In-vehicle Apps Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 In-vehicle Apps Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global In-vehicle Apps Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global In-vehicle Apps Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global In-vehicle Apps Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 In-vehicle Apps Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players In-vehicle Apps Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into In-vehicle Apps Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Daimler
12.1.1 Daimler Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 In-vehicle Apps Introduction
12.1.4 Daimler Revenue in In-vehicle Apps Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Daimler Recent Development
12.2 Ford Motor
12.2.1 Ford Motor Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 In-vehicle Apps Introduction
12.2.4 Ford Motor Revenue in In-vehicle Apps Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Ford Motor Recent Development
12.3 General Motors
12.3.1 General Motors Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 In-vehicle Apps Introduction
12.3.4 General Motors Revenue in In-vehicle Apps Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 General Motors Recent Development
12.4 Hyundai Motor
12.4.1 Hyundai Motor Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 In-vehicle Apps Introduction
12.4.4 Hyundai Motor Revenue in In-vehicle Apps Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Hyundai Motor Recent Development
12.5 Renault
12.5.1 Renault Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 In-vehicle Apps Introduction
12.5.4 Renault Revenue in In-vehicle Apps Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Renault Recent Development
12.6 Toyota Motor
12.6.1 Toyota Motor Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
Continued …
