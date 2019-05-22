IT Spending in Oil and Gas Market Size Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

IT Spending in Oil and Gas Market – 2019

Information technology refers to all the technology used to handle telecommunications, broadcast media, intelligent building management systems, audiovisual processing and transmission systems, and network-based control and monitoring functions. The information revolution and the extraordinary increase in the spread of knowledge has given birth to a new era-one of knowledge and information which affects directly economic, social, cultural and political activities of all regions of the world.

Information Technology (IT) is widely acknowledged to be crucial for efficient operation and management of all industrial systems. The demand for IT services has increased substantially over the years. Oil and gas companies are under pressure to achieve higher returns on their capital assets in a safe and sustainable manner. They need to drive higher asset reliability, productivity and performance while managing growing demands as well as competition for oil reserve access.

This report focuses on the global IT Spending in Oil and Gas status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IT Spending in Oil and Gas development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Dell

IBM

Infosys

SAP

ABB

Alcatel-Lucent

Capgemini

CGI Group

Cisco Systems

CSC

GE Oil and Gas

Hitachi

Huawei Technologies

Indra Sistemas

HCL Technologies

Oracle

Siemens

TCS

Tech Mahindra

Wipro

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Upstream

Midstream

Downstream

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Group IT Spending in Oil and Gas are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global IT Spending in Oil and Gas Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Hardware

1.4.3 Software

1.4.4 Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global IT Spending in Oil and Gas Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Upstream

1.5.3 Midstream

1.5.4 Downstream

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 IT Spending in Oil and Gas Market Size

2.2 IT Spending in Oil and Gas Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 IT Spending in Oil and Gas Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 IT Spending in Oil and Gas Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 IT Spending in Oil and Gas Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global IT Spending in Oil and Gas Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global IT Spending in Oil and Gas Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global IT Spending in Oil and Gas Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 IT Spending in Oil and Gas Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players IT Spending in Oil and Gas Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into IT Spending in Oil and Gas Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Dell

12.1.1 Dell Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 IT Spending in Oil and Gas Introduction

12.1.4 Dell Revenue in IT Spending in Oil and Gas Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Dell Recent Development

12.2 IBM

12.2.1 IBM Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 IT Spending in Oil and Gas Introduction

12.2.4 IBM Revenue in IT Spending in Oil and Gas Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 IBM Recent Development

12.3 Infosys

12.3.1 Infosys Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 IT Spending in Oil and Gas Introduction

12.3.4 Infosys Revenue in IT Spending in Oil and Gas Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Infosys Recent Development

12.4 SAP

12.4.1 SAP Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 IT Spending in Oil and Gas Introduction

12.4.4 SAP Revenue in IT Spending in Oil and Gas Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 SAP Recent Development

12.5 ABB

12.5.1 ABB Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 IT Spending in Oil and Gas Introduction

12.5.4 ABB Revenue in IT Spending in Oil and Gas Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 ABB Recent Development

12.6 Alcatel-Lucent

12.6.1 Alcatel-Lucent Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 IT Spending in Oil and Gas Introduction

Continued …

