Asset Tracking Market Segmentation, Application, Size, Trend, Growth, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Asset Tracking Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
Asset tracking refers to the method of tracking physical assets, either by scanning barcode labels attached to the assets or by using tags using GPS, BLE or RFID which broadcast their location.
Advancements in miniaturization and communications have made lower value asset tracking more practical, expanding the range of potential industries and asset types. The advent of advanced Internet of Things (IoT) solutions leveraging M2M and other supporting technologies enables anytime, anywhere, any type of asset tracking.
In 2018, the global Asset Tracking market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Asset Tracking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Asset Tracking development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Actsoft
ASAP Systems
Asset Panda
AT&T
CalAmp
Fleet Complete
Gigatrack
Microsoft
OnAsset Intelligence
Oracle
Spireon
Sprint
Tenna
Trimble
Verizon
Zebra Technologies
SAP
Epicor Software
JDA Software
Stanley Black & Decker
Honeywell
Ubisense
Topcon
Datalogic
Mojix
Impinj
Sato
TomTom
IBM
Telit
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
M2M/IoT
Edge Computing
Smart Devices
Market segment by Application, split into
Aviation and Aerospace
Commercial Vehicles and Fleet Tracking
Local and State Government
Manufacturing and Warehousing
Personal Vehicles
Public Transportation
Shipping and Construction
Healthcare and Medical
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Asset Tracking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Asset Tracking development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Asset Tracking are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
