Asset Tracking Market Segmentation, Application, Size, Trend, Growth, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report 2025

“Asset Tracking - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025”

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Asset Tracking Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Asset Tracking - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025” To Its Research Database

Asset tracking refers to the method of tracking physical assets, either by scanning barcode labels attached to the assets or by using tags using GPS, BLE or RFID which broadcast their location. 
Advancements in miniaturization and communications have made lower value asset tracking more practical, expanding the range of potential industries and asset types. The advent of advanced Internet of Things (IoT) solutions leveraging M2M and other supporting technologies enables anytime, anywhere, any type of asset tracking. 
In 2018, the global Asset Tracking market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Asset Tracking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Asset Tracking development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
Actsoft 
ASAP Systems 
Asset Panda 
AT&T 
CalAmp 
Fleet Complete 
Gigatrack 
Microsoft 
OnAsset Intelligence 
Oracle 
Spireon 
Sprint 
Tenna 
Trimble 
Verizon 
Zebra Technologies 
SAP 
Epicor Software 
JDA Software 
Stanley Black & Decker 
Honeywell 
Ubisense 
Topcon 
Datalogic 
Mojix 
Impinj 
Sato 
TomTom 
IBM 
Telit

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
M2M/IoT 
Edge Computing 
Smart Devices

Market segment by Application, split into 
Aviation and Aerospace 
Commercial Vehicles and Fleet Tracking 
Local and State Government 
Manufacturing and Warehousing 
Personal Vehicles 
Public Transportation 
Shipping and Construction 
Healthcare and Medical

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Asset Tracking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Asset Tracking development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Asset Tracking are as follows: 
History Year: 2014-2018 
Base Year: 2018 
Estimated Year: 2019 
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025 
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

 Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview 

2 Global Growth Trends 

3 Market Share by Key Players 

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application 

5 United States 

6 Europe 

7 China 

8 Japan 

9 Southeast Asia 

10 India 

11 Central & South America 

12 International Players Profiles 

Continued………................

