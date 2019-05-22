Pudendal Portal: New eBook for Sling Related Neurological Complications

Sling Consequences – Read Our Latest E-Book

Two free eBooks, featuring Michael Hibner, M.D., Ph.D., discuss the medical complications of transvaginal mesh devices are now available.

..the FREE Sling eBook, discusses the complications associated with the polypropylene slings used for SUI including interstitial cystitis, pudendal neuralgia, and obturator neuralgia.” — Dr. Greg Vigna

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Greg Vigna, practicing physician, national pharmaceutical injury attorney, Certified Life Care Planner, and owner of the Pudendal Educational Portal now provides the FREE Sling eBook and FREE eBook for Chronic Pelvic Pain featuring Michael Hibner, M.D., Ph.D., who discusses the neurological complications of transvaginal mesh devices and his treatment approach for the catastrophic neurological complications of these devices.

Dr. Vigna states, “Despite the well overdue move by the FDA that banned transvaginal mesh polypropylene devices for the use in pelvic organ prolapse (POP), the manufacturers continue selling transobturator slings, mini-slings, and retropubic slings for the use in stress urinary incontinence (SUI) resulting in ongoing catastrophic life-changing injuries to unsuspecting women. Injuries include Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, obturator neuralgia, and pudendal neuralgia which represent life-altering pain syndromes that prevent functional mobility, impair sexual function, and impair bowel and bladder function. Dr. Hibner, in the FREE Sling eBook, discusses the complications associated with the polypropylene slings used for SUI including interstitial cystitis, pudendal neuralgia, and obturator neuralgia.”

The Pudendal Educational Portal is composed of videos and articles, all produced by Dr. Greg Vigna, that enable women to understand their symptoms, seek medical providers with the knowledge, skill, education, and training to allow for a rational treatment approach to their TVM related complications. Dr. Vigna adds, “We began in 2013 with the eBook that focused on pudendal neuralgia by Dr. Hibner because it was clear that women, doctors, and lawyers had absolutely no idea that the most injured in the transvaginal mesh debacle were suffering with this catastrophic neurological injury. With the education content provided for in the Pudendal Educational Portal women have the tools to find medical providers who treat the neurological injuries caused by the TVM devices. In addition, with the specific neurological injury, women are in a much better position to demand reasonable representation and push past the Tier Settlements offered in the MDL that don’t provide an economic path to rebuilding their destroyed lives.”

Dr. Vigna goes on, “My law firm, with a team of national pharmaceutical injury attorneys, understands that the neurological diagnosis provides for specific causation on why the design of the device is defective and how this defect has caused the specific injury. The neurological diagnosis allows for effective medical treatment for the injured and for effective representation. We have clients across the country inside the MDL working through the Wave Discovery Procedure, new injury cases caused by polypropylene slings filed in State Courts across the country, and cases that were dismissed without prejudice for whatever reason from the MDL.”

For articles, videos, and other valuable resources, visit https://tvm.lifecare123.com/ or our Pudendal Education Portal, https://pudendalportal.lifecare123.com/. We can also be reached at 800-761-9206.



