Grand Caribbean Cruises Offers the Perfect Quick Getaway with the 3-Day Cruise

FT. LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Regardless of your age or interests, Grand Caribbean Cruises has destinations and activities you’ll love. One of our most popular cruises is a 3-day cruise, the perfect length to fit total fun and relaxation into a busy schedule. With just a long weekend, you can enjoy all the perks of cruising and arrive back to work refreshed, energetic, and ready to face daily life again. While cruises are so much fun that many people could easily spend months at sea, there are definite advantages to taking a shorter trip. Some of the most compelling reasons to choose a 3-day cruise include:

Testing the waters

If you’ve never been on a cruise before and you aren’t sure if you’ll enjoy it, or if you haven’t traveled with a child before, a shorter cruise is the perfect way to see if it’s for you. It won’t take long for you to know whether you enjoy the feeling of floating out to sea, indulging in delicious all-you-can-eat buffets, and having your choice of exciting entertainment and excursions to experience. Cruising is a ton of fun, but nothing is for everyone. If you aren’t sure, it may be worth it to book a short trip first to find out for sure.

Spending less

If it isn’t within your budget to go all-out on a week-long journey, that doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy a trip out on the open water. A shorter 3-day cruise offers a great solution when your vacation budget is a little tighter. Choose an all-inclusive package to make the budgeting even easier.

Staying local

Maybe you don’t have the urge to travel to the other side of the world; you just want to enjoy the ship and the scenery for a few days. Indeed, there’s so much to explore right in your own backyard that there’s no need to spend significantly longer traveling farther if you don’t want to. Booking a shorter cruise gives you the chance to discover destinations and other gems without venturing too far from home.

Skipping the passport

Depending on where you go, you may not even need to worry about getting your passport ready. If your 3-day cruise stays local, you won’t have to think about filling out forms, waiting in lines, or remembering to pack your passport – just sit back and enjoy the ride. You also won’t have the stress of worrying about leaving your passport at home – or losing it abroad.

Not doing laundry

It’s incredibly easy to pack for a 3-day cruise; all you’ll need is a couple of casual outfits, your swimsuit, sunscreen, and a few toiletries. More extended cruise vacations are fantastic, but they do require that you either pack much more or do laundry on your time off – and who wants that?

At Grand Caribbean Cruises, these are just a few of the things we love about our 3-day cruises – and we think you will, too. Book a package to Grand Bahama Island with us and get ready to take the trip of a lifetime. You can also check us out on Facebook and Twitter to find out more.



