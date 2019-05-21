Author Opens The Little Cottage House At The BookExpo America 2019

Little Cottage House

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- AuthorCentrix is back at it! Join us as we celebrate our second year as one of the exhibitors at the largest book trade fair in the United States of America – the BookExpo America 2019. Authors, booksellers, specialty retailers, national chains, distributors, librarians, literary agents, publishers and more will be attending the event as it is set to shake the grounds of New York City on the 29th of May. BookExpo America is carefully crafted with content and experiences for all those that play part in the publishing industry.In this year’s big event, author Patricia Zona will be gracing the Fair with her literary piece, a beautiful memoir entitled Little Cottage House: Revolution and Revelations . Zona shares that her book had taken a different turn when a new baby was born. The book accounts the celebration of life, love and friendships. The readers can expect some of the things that the author loves doing: tennis and painting – things that the readers can delightfully do. The book also takes the readers into the author’s love for music and dance – such wonderful gifts indeed.The team invites everyone to join the Fair and contribute to global success through the most awaited Fair of the year – BookExpo America 2019! See you there!



