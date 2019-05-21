Author Opens The Little Cottage House At The BookExpo America 2019
In this year’s big event, author Patricia Zona will be gracing the Fair with her literary piece, a beautiful memoir entitled Little Cottage House: Revolution and Revelations. Zona shares that her book had taken a different turn when a new baby was born. The book accounts the celebration of life, love and friendships. The readers can expect some of the things that the author loves doing: tennis and painting – things that the readers can delightfully do. The book also takes the readers into the author’s love for music and dance – such wonderful gifts indeed.
The team invites everyone to join the Fair and contribute to global success through the most awaited Fair of the year – BookExpo America 2019! See you there!
Patricia Zona
AuthorCentrix, Inc.
+1 888-504-0951
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.