Have a HEART: San Diego Attorney Frederick Dudek Offers Valuable Cycling Tips in Viral Video

Attorney Frederick Dudek

Experienced cyclist and San Diego attorney Frederick Dudek sheds some light in this interview with AskTheLawyers.com™ on the subject.

Take a safety course. It is a very important for cyclists not only to protect themselves, but to protect their interests.” — Attorney Frederick Dudek

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, May 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- There are plenty of misconceptions out there regarding cyclist law. While someone riding a bike is not the same as someone driving a car, they are often (but not always) expected to obey the same laws. This discrepancy has confused drivers and cyclists alike.Thankfully, experienced San Diego attorney Frederick Dudek sheds some light in this interview with AskTheLawyers.com™ on the subject. His most vital tip to cyclists: “take a safety course.” It is a very important for cyclists not only to protect themselves, but to protect their interests. It is very clear: even if you are on a bike, the same rules of the road apply to you, even if the accident is not your fault.Dudek addresses issues such as seeking an attorney who is an experienced cyclist, as many other lawyers might not even be familiar with the California motor vehicle code addressing the issue of cycling. He talks about some of the most common accidents that can occur, such as a right hook, a left cross, and “dooring.”He also explained that cyclists can actually obtain several varieties of insurance to help cover everything from property damage to medical bills if they’re hit by an uninsured driver.Dudek also goes through the standard protocol during an accident, labeled as H.E.A.R.T., which stands for:Helping the injured,Exchanging information,Arranging medical care,Reporting the accident, and thenTalking to a lawyer.Dudek emphasized that a proper cycling safety course can explain how to protect yourself and your interests appropriately.Additionally, addressing damage to bicycles is crucial as many insurance adjusters would not even be aware of the differences in cost. All bikes tend to look the same but vary in price wildly, so having an attorney on your side to differentiate would be essential, assuring you get the proper coverage and compensation.He added that it is important to always have appropriate lighting during nighttime rides, as a cyclist may be partially at fault in an accident for not have proper lighting in front, back, sides and on the pedals or lower legs. If you have more questions, contact Frederick Dudek at 888-392-3926.

AskTheLawyers.com™ Interview: What Should You Do if You Are in a Serious Bike Accident?



