Author Uncloaks The Mystery That Lies Behind The Moon, At The BookExpo America 2019!
In this year’s big event, Dr. Leighton J. Reynolds will be gracing the Fair with his fiction novel entitled What’s Behind The Moon: Volume I of the Third Novel in the Seaville Wildfire Trilogy, together with the farfetched and unbeatable members at AuthorCentrix. The festival goers will get to relish the book as it introduces the character of Roger Sterling who sets out on a journey to finding his abducted children. He discovers that the quiet, suburban community of Seaville, California hides a mystery that eventually unfolds right before his naked eyes through a wildfire. The readers will be taken into a thrilling ride into human nature and its increasing complexities.
The team invites everyone to join the Fair and contribute to global success through the most awaited Fair of the year – BookExpo America 2019! See you there!
Dr. Leighton J. Reynolds
AuthorCentrix, Inc.
+1 888-504-0951
email us here
