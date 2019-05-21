Author Uncloaks The Mystery That Lies Behind The Moon, At The BookExpo America 2019!

What's Behind the Moon:Volume I of the Third Novel in the Seaville Wildfire Trilogy

VALENCIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- AuthorCentrix is back at it! Join us as we celebrate our second year as one of the exhibitors at the largest book trade fair in the United States of America – the BookExpo America 2019. Authors, booksellers, specialty retailers, national chains, distributors, librarians, literary agents, publishers and more will be attending the event as it is set to shake the grounds of New York City on the 29th of May. BookExpo America is carefully crafted with content and experiences for all those that play part in the publishing industry.In this year’s big event, Dr. Leighton J. Reynolds will be gracing the Fair with his fiction novel entitled What’s Behind The Moon: Volume I of the Third Novel in the Seaville Wildfire Trilogy, together with the farfetched and unbeatable members at AuthorCentrix. The festival goers will get to relish the book as it introduces the character of Roger Sterling who sets out on a journey to finding his abducted children. He discovers that the quiet, suburban community of Seaville, California hides a mystery that eventually unfolds right before his naked eyes through a wildfire. The readers will be taken into a thrilling ride into human nature and its increasing complexities.The team invites everyone to join the Fair and contribute to global success through the most awaited Fair of the year – BookExpo America 2019! See you there!



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.