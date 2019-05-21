Tips for Maintaining Fitness as You Grow Older, explained by Dr. Sanjoy Banerjee

Dr Sanjoy Banerjee, California, Corona and Wildomar Dr Sanjoy Banerjee, California, Corona and Wildomar Dr Sanjoy Banerjee, California, Corona and Wildomar Dr Sanjoy Banerjee, California, Corona and Wildomar Dr Sanjoy Banerjee, California, Corona and Wildomar

Everybody dreams of a fit and healthy body but very few people manage to maintain fitness as they grow older. Read on to know what it takes.

CORONA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aging is an inevitable part of living. As we age, we usually develop a few aches and pains, but there are things you can do to stay in shape. Here are some tips to maintain fitness as you age.While Pain Management with the help of your Doctor can improve your quality of life, you should consider “prevention” in the first place. Fortunately, age is just a number when it comes to maintaining body fitness. Health experts recommend that people of all ages keep a strict check on their body weight and adopt healthy habits so that they remain fit. In the long run, that will reduce the need for medical intervention. Dr. Sanjoy Banerjee , who focuses on Pain Management, shares his thoughts in a new article, which is available on his blog at https://sanjoybanerjeemd.home.blog/ It sounds contradictory: As we grow old, we find it difficult to set aside time for exercise and take care of our health. With increasing age, people find it difficult to stay fit and healthy via exercise. Older adults find it hard to maintain body fitness because they feel that their body won’t be able to withstand the strain caused by exercise.The key to maintaining fitness is persistence and patience. Expecting your body to magically turn muscular and attractive overnight, after one day of healthy eating and moderate exercise, is not reality. For maintaining fitness as you grow older, here are a few simple tips. Don’t give up until you feel a noticeable difference in your body. We promise you will see the results in no time if you follow these tips with all your heart.Regular ExerciseExercise is something which can’t be emphasized enough. Experts recommend that people of all ages should focus on including regular exercise of one type or another in their routine. Younger adults can focus on regular strength training and aerobic exercises while older adults should focus more on aerobic exercise and less on strength training. Older adults should not overburden themselves; they should exercise as much as they can bear.Light Exercise such as Walking and CyclingFor maintaining fitness as you grow older, get in the habit of walking to your destination instead of using a vehicle to get there. If your workplace is near your house, walking to work daily will keep you healthy and fit. Moreover, if you prefer riding a cycle over driving a car, it will keep your legs fit and help you maintain fitness as you grow old.Eating a Balanced DietYour body gains nutrients from the food that you eat and it makes your immune system stronger, helping it fight against bacteria that cause diseases. Eating healthy since a young age will help you maintain your body weight that matches your body-mass index (BMI) and will help you maintain fitness as you grow old.Quit SmokingTobacco smoke contains harmful chemicals that weaken your immune system and body cells. Studies show that a non-smoker exhibits greater stamina and strength as compared to a smoker. Therefore, it’s best to avoid smoking if you wish to maintain a fit body.The Happiness FactorTo maintain fitness, it’s necessary that you keep your mind stress-free and develop a positive attitude towards life. Stressing over petty issues in life can lead you towards depression and other mental issues. Mental health is as important as physical health to maintain fitness as you grow older.Remember regular Physical ExamsThey say that prevention is better than cure, so you must regularly visit your doctor to reduce the chances of developing diseases that will affect your body fitness. Regular medical checkups include screening tests such as body scans and blood tests which eliminate your chances of developing illnesses.You can start your journey of maintaining fitness today. Adopt these simple habits by gradually including them in your routine. You can share these tips with your loved ones to help them maintain fitness as they grow older. In the long run, it will improve your enjoyment of life and reduce the need for pain treatment.About Dr. Sanjoy Banerjee, M.D., QMEDr. Sanjoy Banerjee is the Founder and Medical Director of Pacific Pain Care in Wildomar and Corona, California. He graduated medical school from Imperial College, School of Medicine in London, England, and completed his Anesthesiology Residency at the University of Rochester, New York. 