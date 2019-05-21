Oilfield Water Connection Announces Keynote Speaker & Agenda for First-of-Its-Kind Conference as Water Deal News Surges

First-of-a-kind executive conference

On June 21st downtown Houston, oil and gas industry executives will gather to discuss trends in oilfield water procurement, M&A and market structure.

HOUSTON, TX, USA, May 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the oilfield water industry, it seems like another new M&A deal is being announced almost daily. Market structure is changing rapidly, and the industry leaders of tomorrow are emerging now.

As produced water commercial strategies evolve, a timely executive conference is coming to the Houston Petroleum Club this June, brought to you by Oilfield Water Connection.

Register today for “Oilfield Water: Identifying & Financing the Right Solution” June 21, 2019 in Houston.

Today, Oilfield Water Connection is honored to announce Peter Bowden as the keynote speaker for this conference. Mr. Bowden is Global Head of Energy Investment Banking at Jefferies. He has advised on over $200 billion of energy M&A, including several of the most significant mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures in Midstream energy.

Following Mr. Bowden’s address, titled "The Water Opportunity," the following group of thought leaders will convey their insights on stage. Their presentations and panel discussions coincide with a defining moment in this oilfield sector’s history and will set an important framework for the oilfield water business going forward.

Listed in order of scheduled appearance:

• Kelly Bennett, President, B3 Insight

• Christopher Haymons, Co-Founder / Partner, Industria Partners

• Robert Rubey, Co-Founder, Goodnight Midstream

• Gage Herrmann, CCO, Lagoon Water Solutions

• Brad Morgan, Chairman of the Board, Expedition Water Solutions, President, Platform Partners

• Gabriel Collins, Baker Botts Fellow in Energy & Environmental Regulatory Affairs, Rice University's Baker Institute

• Benjamin Reed, Chief Operating Officer, Sourcewater, Inc.

• Kurt Knewitz, Managing Partner Alpha SWD, Owner, BuySWD.com

• Kushal Seth, VP - Technology & Engineering, Gradiant Energy Services

• Laura Capper, Principal, CAP Resources

• Gauri Potdar, CFA, Senior Vice President, Strategy & Analytics, H2O Midstream

• Phillip Douget, Manager of Midstream, Primexx Operating Corp.

• John Durand, President, XRI

• Pearce Hammond, CFA, Managing Director, Equity Research, Simmons Energy

• John McCready, Chief Financial Officer, Felix Energy

• J. Michael Anderson, CEO, Layne Water Midstream

• Jim Summers, CEO, H2O Midstream

• John Shepherd, Senior VP of Water Infrastructure, Select Energy Services

Attendees ranging from E&P operators to service and midstream executives to investors will each walk away from this discussion with a deeper understanding of changes in oilfield water market structure, procurement and M&A. There will also be plenty of time allocated to networking opportunities, including a networking lunch.

The latest agenda, speaker line-up and sponsor recognition can be seen at https://oilfieldwater.com/event/oilfield-water-financing/, where you can register to attend or sponsor this important gathering of industry leaders.

Event sponsors include: Automatize, B3 Insights, H2O Midstream, Mustang Extreme Environmental Services, Select Energy Services and XRI.

Media partners include: SPE OGF, Petroleum Connection and Infill Thinking.

For Inquiries Contact:

Pete Cook

(817) 918-3347

pete@oilfieldwater.com

Or

Joseph Triepke

(817) 918-3347

joseph@oilfieldwater.com



About Oilfield Water Connection:

Oilfield Water Connection is the first knowledge-sharing event platform devoted to the business, marketplace, and finance aspects of oilfield water management. The company was created in 2019 to deliver a dedicated forum to E&P, midstream, and service executives as well as oilfield water industry investors. The format, topics, and speakers at Oilfield Water Connection conferences are carefully selected to provide valuable information and opportunities for industry leaders. For more information, and to sign up for the free, popular Water Weekly Digest, please visit www.oilfieldwater.com.

