Copper Powder Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Copper Powder -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Copper Powder Industry

Description

Copper powder is a rusty orange colored fine powder which was used not so long ago in the manufacture of stars to achieve a green and blue colors. Atomized powder is particularly well suited to the strobe applications. It is no longer used today as it is replaced with chemicals like barium and copper oxides.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively with the 4.83% of average growth rate. Europe and China are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.

We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Global Copper Powder market size will increase to 1160 Million US$ by 2025, from 950 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Copper Powder.

This report researches the worldwide Copper Powder market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Copper Powder breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

GGP Metalpowder

SCM Metal Products

UMMC

Umcor

Fukuda Metal Foil & Powder

Micro Metals

Eckart

Gripm Advanced Materials

Tongling Guochuan Electronic Material

Jinchuan Group

Anhui Xujing Powder New-material

Zhongke Tongdu

Hangzhou Jiali Metal

Request for Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3961490-global-copper-powder-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Copper Powder Breakdown Data by Type

Electrolytic copper powder

Water mist of copper powder

Ultra-fine copper powder

Copper alloy powder

Others

Copper Powder Breakdown Data by Application

Electronic Industry

Chemical Industry

Mechanical Industry

Coating Industry

Others

Copper Powder Consumption and Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Copper Powder Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Copper Powder capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Copper Powder manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Copper Powder Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Copper Powder Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Copper Powder Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Electrolytic copper powder

1.4.3 Water mist of copper powder

1.4.4 Ultra-fine copper powder

1.4.5 Copper alloy powder

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Copper Powder Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Electronic Industry

1.5.3 Chemical Industry

1.5.4 Mechanical Industry

1.5.5 Coating Industry

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Copper Powder Production

2.1.1 Global Copper Powder Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Copper Powder Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Copper Powder Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Copper Powder Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Copper Powder Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Copper Powder Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

....

Report Detail’s @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3961490-global-copper-powder-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 GGP Metalpowder

8.1.1 GGP Metalpowder Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Copper Powder

8.1.4 Copper Powder Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 SCM Metal Products

8.2.1 SCM Metal Products Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Copper Powder

8.2.4 Copper Powder Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 UMMC

8.3.1 UMMC Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Copper Powder

8.3.4 Copper Powder Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Umcor

8.4.1 Umcor Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Copper Powder

8.4.4 Copper Powder Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Fukuda Metal Foil & Powder

8.5.1 Fukuda Metal Foil & Powder Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Copper Powder

8.5.4 Copper Powder Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Micro Metals

8.6.1 Micro Metals Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Copper Powder

8.6.4 Copper Powder Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Eckart

8.8 Gripm Advanced Materials

8.9 Tongling Guochuan Electronic Material

8.10 Jinchuan Group

8.11 Anhui Xujing Powder New-material

8.12 Zhongke Tongdu

8.13 Hangzhou Jiali Metal

Continued...

Also Read - Global Copper Mining and Refining Market (Capacity, Production and Consumption): Industry Analysis & Outlook (2018-2022)

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.