Industrial Liquid Nitrogen Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities Forecast To 2024
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial Liquid Nitrogen Industry
Description
This report focuses on Industrial Liquid Nitrogen volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Liquid Nitrogen market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
The Linde Group
Air Liquide
Praxair Technology
Air Products
Messer
Yingde Gases Group
TAIYO NIPPON SANSO
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation Group
CUDD
UIG
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Cryogenic Fractional Distillated
Pressure Swing Adsorpted
Membrane Separated
Segment by Application
Metal manufacturing & fabrication
Oil & gas
Petrochemical
Pharmaceutical & healthcare
Chemical
Food & beverages
Electronics
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
1 Industrial Liquid Nitrogen Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Industrial Liquid Nitrogen
1.2 Industrial Liquid Nitrogen Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Industrial Liquid Nitrogen Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Cryogenic Fractional Distillated
1.2.3 Pressure Swing Adsorpted
1.2.4 Membrane Separated
1.3 Industrial Liquid Nitrogen Segment by Application
1.3.1 Industrial Liquid Nitrogen Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Metal manufacturing & fabrication
1.3.3 Oil & gas
1.3.4 Petrochemical
1.3.5 Pharmaceutical & healthcare
1.3.6 Chemical
1.3.7 Food & beverages
1.3.8 Electronics
1.3 Global Industrial Liquid Nitrogen Market by Region
1.3.1 Global Industrial Liquid Nitrogen Market Size Region
1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4 Global Industrial Liquid Nitrogen Market Size
1.4.1 Global Industrial Liquid Nitrogen Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global Industrial Liquid Nitrogen Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Industrial Liquid Nitrogen Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Industrial Liquid Nitrogen Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Industrial Liquid Nitrogen Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Industrial Liquid Nitrogen Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Industrial Liquid Nitrogen Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Industrial Liquid Nitrogen Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Industrial Liquid Nitrogen Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Industrial Liquid Nitrogen Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
....
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industrial Liquid Nitrogen Business
7.1 The Linde Group
7.1.1 The Linde Group Industrial Liquid Nitrogen Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Industrial Liquid Nitrogen Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 The Linde Group Industrial Liquid Nitrogen Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 Air Liquide
7.2.1 Air Liquide Industrial Liquid Nitrogen Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Industrial Liquid Nitrogen Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 Air Liquide Industrial Liquid Nitrogen Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 Praxair Technology
7.3.1 Praxair Technology Industrial Liquid Nitrogen Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Industrial Liquid Nitrogen Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 Praxair Technology Industrial Liquid Nitrogen Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 Air Products
7.4.1 Air Products Industrial Liquid Nitrogen Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Industrial Liquid Nitrogen Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 Air Products Industrial Liquid Nitrogen Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 Messer
7.5.1 Messer Industrial Liquid Nitrogen Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Industrial Liquid Nitrogen Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 Messer Industrial Liquid Nitrogen Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.6 Yingde Gases Group
7.6.1 Yingde Gases Group Industrial Liquid Nitrogen Production Sites and Area Served
7.6.2 Industrial Liquid Nitrogen Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.6.3 Yingde Gases Group Industrial Liquid Nitrogen Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.7 TAIYO NIPPON SANSO
7.7.1 TAIYO NIPPON SANSO Industrial Liquid Nitrogen Production Sites and Area Served
7.7.2 Industrial Liquid Nitrogen Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.7.3 TAIYO NIPPON SANSO Industrial Liquid Nitrogen Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.8 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation Group
7.8.1 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation Group Industrial Liquid Nitrogen Production Sites and Area Served
7.8.2 Industrial Liquid Nitrogen Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.8.3 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation Group Industrial Liquid Nitrogen Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.9 CUDD
7.9.1 CUDD Industrial Liquid Nitrogen Production Sites and Area Served
7.9.2 Industrial Liquid Nitrogen Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.9.3 CUDD Industrial Liquid Nitrogen Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.10 UIG
7.10.1 UIG Industrial Liquid Nitrogen Production Sites and Area Served
7.10.2 Industrial Liquid Nitrogen Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.10.3 UIG Industrial Liquid Nitrogen Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served
Continued...
