Global Organic Snacks Market Size, Growth, Analysis, Drivers and Challenges | 2019-2025

May 21, 2019

Description: -

Organic snacks are free from fertilizers, pesticides, and synthetic chemical products.

The demand for organic nuts and seeds is high across the globe because they contain vitamins, minerals, and unsaturated fats with antioxidant properties that help in lowering heart diseases. Organic almonds are the most purchased organic nuts. Customers highly prefer organic nuts and seeds because they do not use any synthetic chemicals and pesticides. As a result, the nuts and seeds organic snacks market segmentation will lead the market.

Scope of the Report:

The influx of customers is high in hypermarkets and supermarkets due to in-store promotions and price comparisons. The sales of organic snacks through hypermarkets and supermarkets will continue to increase in the forthcoming years because they are large self-service retail stores that offer a wide variety of products.

The global Organic Snacks market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Organic Snacks market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Organic Snacks in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Organic Snacks in these regions.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Conagra Brands

General Mills

Hormel Foods

Newman's Own

The Whitewave Foods Company

AMCON

Amy's Kitchen

Clif Bar & Company

Dean Foods

Frito-Lay

Hain Celestial Group

Organic Valley

Market size by Product

Organic Nuts and Seeds

Organic Potato Chips

Organic Cereal Bars

Organic Chocolates

Organic Fruit Snacks

Organic Meat Snacks

Other

Market size by End User

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Online Retailers

Food and Drink Specialists Stores

Convenience Stores

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

……

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Organic Snacks market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Organic Snacks market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Organic Snacks companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Organic Snacks submarkets, with respect to key regions. To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Organic Snacks Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Organic Snacks Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Organic Nuts and Seeds

1.4.3 Organic Potato Chips

1.4.4 Organic Cereal Bars

1.4.5 Organic Chocolates

1.4.6 Organic Fruit Snacks

1.4.7 Organic Meat Snacks

1.4.8 Other

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Organic Snacks Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

1.5.3 Online Retailers

1.5.4 Food and Drink Specialists Stores

1.5.5 Convenience Stores

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

…………….

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Conagra Brands

11.1.1 Conagra Brands Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Conagra Brands Organic Snacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Conagra Brands Organic Snacks Products Offered

11.1.5 Conagra Brands Recent Development

11.2 General Mills

11.2.1 General Mills Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 General Mills Organic Snacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 General Mills Organic Snacks Products Offered

11.2.5 General Mills Recent Development

11.3 Hormel Foods

11.3.1 Hormel Foods Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Hormel Foods Organic Snacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Hormel Foods Organic Snacks Products Offered

11.3.5 Hormel Foods Recent Development

11.4 Newman's Own

11.4.1 Newman's Own Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Newman's Own Organic Snacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Newman's Own Organic Snacks Products Offered

11.4.5 Newman's Own Recent Development

11.5 The Whitewave Foods Company

11.5.1 The Whitewave Foods Company Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 The Whitewave Foods Company Organic Snacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 The Whitewave Foods Company Organic Snacks Products Offered

11.5.5 The Whitewave Foods Company Recent Development

11.6 AMCON

11.6.1 AMCON Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 AMCON Organic Snacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 AMCON Organic Snacks Products Offered

11.6.5 AMCON Recent Development

11.7 Amy's Kitchen

11.7.1 Amy's Kitchen Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Amy's Kitchen Organic Snacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Amy's Kitchen Organic Snacks Products Offered

11.7.5 Amy's Kitchen Recent Development

