Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Global Market Status, By Players, Types, Applications And Forecast To 2024
Description
Whey protein concentrate is a protein-rich, dairy by-product. After the whey is derived from the milk, it's “concentrated” by removing the non-protein components. The result is a supplement that’s 75 to 85 percent pure protein.
Global Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC).
This report researches the worldwide Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Arla Foods
Agropur Cooperative
Glanbia PLC
Fonterra
FrieslandCampina
Lactalis Ingredients
Valio
Foremost Farms
DMK Group
Leprino Foods
Euroserum
Devondale Murray Goulburn
Hilmar Cheese Company
Carbery Group
Milk Specialties
Westland Milk Products
SachsenMilch
Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Breakdown Data by Type
Whey Protein Concentrate 35%
Whey Protein Concentrate 50%
Whey Protein Concentrate 65%
Whey Protein Concentrate 80%
Whey Protein Concentrate 100%
Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Breakdown Data by Application
Foods & Beverages
Personal Care and Cosmetics
Infant Nutrition
Animal Feed
Others
Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Consumption and Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Product Introduction
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Whey Protein Concentrate 35%
1.4.3 Whey Protein Concentrate 50%
1.4.4 Whey Protein Concentrate 65%
1.4.5 Whey Protein Concentrate 80%
1.4.6 Whey Protein Concentrate 100%
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Foods & Beverages
1.5.3 Personal Care and Cosmetics
1.5.4 Infant Nutrition
1.5.5 Animal Feed
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Production
2.1.1 Global Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Production 2014-2025
2.1.3 Global Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Capacity 2014-2025
2.1.4 Global Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Manufacturers
2.3.2.1 Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Product Offered
2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Market
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
...
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 Arla Foods
8.1.1 Arla Foods Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC)
8.1.4 Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Agropur Cooperative
8.2.1 Agropur Cooperative Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC)
8.2.4 Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 Glanbia PLC
8.3.1 Glanbia PLC Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC)
8.3.4 Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 Fonterra
8.5 FrieslandCampina
8.6 Lactalis Ingredients
8.7 Valio
8.8 Foremost Farms
8.9 DMK Group
8.10 Leprino Foods
8.11 Euroserum
8.12 Devondale Murray Goulburn
8.13 Hilmar Cheese Company
8.14 Carbery Group
8.15 Milk Specialties
8.16 Westland Milk Products
8.17 SachsenMilch
Continued...
