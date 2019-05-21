Kiwi Fruit Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Kiwi fruit originates from the mountains of China although by now they are found throughout the world. Mostly this fruit will find it in markets, stores, and supermarkets all over the place. Its appearance may not be attractive from the outside; its beauty and flavor lie on the inside. It is green as chlorophyll. It is soft, fresh, and perfumed with interesting nutritious properties that make it very healthy.

The global kiwi fruit market was worth USD XX billion in 2017 and is forecasted to reach USD XX billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period (2018-2025).

Global Kiwi Fruit Market – Market Dynamics

The major factor of the kiwi fruit market is possessed lots of vitamins and minerals. It has two times the amount of vitamin C than oranges. Its levels of potassium are like the bananas. In fact, it is often considered the fruit that is richest in that mineral. But this is not all. It has other interesting properties that can help prevent and heal different illnesses such as colon cancer, obesity, and many more.

According to studies, it has been found that overeating of kiwi can lead to swelling. Many individuals, who consumed kiwi fruit in large quantities have reported cross-sensitization and different types of allergies.

Further, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the nutrient content descriptors for kiwifruit which includes low-fat, saturated fat-free, sodium-free, cholesterol-free, high in fiber, high in vitamin C, a good source of vitamin E and a good source of potassium.

Global Kiwi Fruit Market – Geographical Analysis

Geographically, the global kiwi fruit market is segmented into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and RoW. Among all the regions, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in the market in terms of consumption.

Additionally, With approximately 2,073 thousand tonnes, China became the world’s leading kiwi fruit consuming country, mixed up 55% of global consumption. The other major consumers were Italy (571 thousand tonnes) and New Zealand (431 thousand tonnes), with a share of 15% and 12%, respectively. Moreover, kiwi fruit consumption in China surpassed the figures recorded by Italy fourfold. They were followed by Chile with a 7% of global consumption share and Greece with a 4% share.

Further, the highest levels of kiwi fruit per capita consumption was registered in New Zealand (95.18 kg/year), followed by Greece (15.12 kg/year), Chile (14.18 kg/year), Italy (9.54 kg/year) and China (1.47 kg/year), while the average per capita consumption of kiwi fruit was estimated at 5.91 kg/year in 2016.

Global Kiwi Fruit Market – Competitive Analysis

One of the major players in the global kiwi fruit market is Zespri International Limited. It is the world’s largest marketer of kiwi fruit, covering around 50 countries and managing 30% of the global volume.

In October 2018, Chilean produce exporter David Del Curto SA, Santiago, which is celebrating its 65th year in business, has opened a new facility in Requinoa.

