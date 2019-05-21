Shower Heads and Systems 2019 Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecasts To 2024

Shower Heads and Systems -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Bathroom components used for shower purposes, including heads and systems, are considered as the target product. Shower heads are available in different installation types, finishes, materials, and designs. The shower systems comprise of panel shower systems and non-panel systems.

The shower system is a combination of a shower head and a hand shower, that is equipped with shower faucets to control the water flow capacity and spray patterns. Panel shower systems are highly preferred by the consumers since they have multiple functions and caters to the rising living standards of customers. With the growing consumer interest towards more luxurious and enhanced showering experience, the demand for shower systems will increase in the coming years.

The Americas is home to several large vendors who account for significant market shares. Factors such as the rise in urbanization, the growth of the real-estate industry, and the rising standard of living, will contribute to the growth of the market in this region. Additionally, the growth of the home renovation or remodeling market and the rise in commercial projects, will also drive to the growth of the shower head and shower systems market in this region.

The global Shower Heads and Systems market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Shower Heads and Systems market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Shower Heads and Systems in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Shower Heads and Systems in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Shower Heads and Systems market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Shower Heads and Systems market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Masco Corporation

Hansgrohe SE

Kohler

Grohe AG

Fortune Brands Home & Security (Moen)

LIXIL Group

Jaquar & Company

Jacuzzi Group Worldwide

JOMOO

Methven AU

Dornbracht

Seagull Kitchen

Triton Showers

Plumbing Technology

Spectrum Brands

Aqualisa

MX Group

Vigo Industries

ROHL LLC

Hui Da Group

Market size by Product

Shower Systems

Shower Heads

Market size by End User

Household

Commercial

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Shower Heads and Systems market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Shower Heads and Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Shower Heads and Systems companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Shower Heads and Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Shower Heads and Systems Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Shower Heads and Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Shower Systems

1.4.3 Shower Heads

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Shower Heads and Systems Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Household

1.5.3 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Shower Heads and Systems Market Size

2.1.1 Global Shower Heads and Systems Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Shower Heads and Systems Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Shower Heads and Systems Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Shower Heads and Systems Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Shower Heads and Systems Revenue by Regions

...

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Masco Corporation

11.1.1 Masco Corporation Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Masco Corporation Shower Heads and Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Masco Corporation Shower Heads and Systems Products Offered

11.1.5 Masco Corporation Recent Development

11.2 Hansgrohe SE

11.3 Kohler

11.4 Grohe AG

11.5 Fortune Brands Home & Security (Moen)

11.6 LIXIL Group

11.7 Jaquar & Company

