Registration is now open for the inaugural Wearable Injectors and Connected Devices Conference 2019

Wearable Injectors

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi are proud to present the inaugural Wearable Injectors and Connected Devices Conference, taking place on 9th – 10th October 2019 in London. The conference will explore new technologies and advances of on-body devices for the administration of viscous and large molecule drug delivery, and evaluate the impact of IoT, connectivity and enhancements of user-interface which make up core components within the wearable devices field.Conference highlights include:• Listen to case studies from leading pharmaceutical companies revolutionizing the medical device industry• Hear how on-body injectors are facilitating the administration of time-dependent, large volume and viscous drug delivery• Assess how connectivity is being used to improve patient adherence, health-monitoring and enhancing the user-interface• Explore the compatibility, pain and patient handling considerations projecting wearable devices as the future of drug deliveryYou can view the two-day agenda and speaker programme on the event website:Registration is live on the website and a saving of £400 is available for bookings made before 31st May 2019. Registrations can be made on the event website.Who should attend:Executives, Directors, VPs, Heads, Principals or Managers of:• Drug-delivery developers• Autoinjectors• Device Engineering• Human Factors• Injectables• Regulatory Affairs• Connectivity• Medical Device Data• Novel Product Technology• Smart device developers• Training device developers• Device-safety solution providersPLUS, two half-day interactive workshops:Cross company collaboration to develop digital therapeutic solutions using connected devicesWorkshop Leader: Digby Harris, Global Category Manager – Digital Therapeutics & Devices, AstraZenecaWearable injectors: Envisioning their evolution to address current and future unmet needsWorkshop Leader: James Blakemore, Senior Consultant, Cambridge ConsultantsWorkshop Leader: Sergio Marlorni, Senior Consultant, Cambridge ConsultantsWearable Injectors and Connected Devices9th – 10th October 2019London, UK--- ENDS ---Contact Information:For media enquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email:hsidhu@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



