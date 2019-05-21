Baijiu Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Baijiu Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database

Baijiu, also known as shaojiu or archaically as sorghum wine, is a Chinese alcoholic beverage made from grain. Baijiu literally translated means white alcohol or liquor, and is a strong distilled spirit, generally between 40 and 60% alcohol by volume (ABV).

Baijiu is a clear liquid usually distilled from fermented sorghum, although other grains may be used; southern China versions may employ glutinous rice, while northern Chinese varieties may use wheat, barley, millet, or even Job’s tears instead of sorghum. The jiuqu starter culture used in the production of baijiu mash is usually made of pulverized wheat grains.

Baijiu is strong distilled from grains, which is a traditional alcoholic beverage from China. The Baijiu industry in China is quite fragmented. In 2015, the top ten enterprises were estimated to account for about 10.25% production market share. The majority players in China Baijiu market are Kweichow Moutai Group, Wuliangye, YANGHE, Daohuaxiang, Luzhou Laojiao, Langjiu Group, Gujing Group, Shunxin Holdings, Xinghuacun Fen Chiew Group and Baiyunbian Group etc.

Baijiu can be similar in appearance to vodka, but it has a unique flavor that is not comparable to any other type of spirit .Baijiu is often classified based on three fragrances: Sauce, thick and light etc. in addition, thick-favor type is the major product with 73.16% production market share in 2015. The typical production enterprises of thick -favor baijiu are Wuliangye and Luzhou Laojiao. Kweichow Moutai Group is the key manufacturers to produce sauce-favor types Baijiu.

As for the region consumption, the South West and East China remained the largest market for Baijiu in the China, with 25.08% and 19.89% market share consumption in 2015. Other major consuming regions includeCentral China , North China and North West, which account for 14.51%, 10.49% and 10.75% respectively.

The downstream consumption of Baijiu market is rigid. We tend to believe the consumption increasing degree will show a slowly rising curve. In the future, the market concentration is become increasingly. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

This report studies the global market size of Baijiu in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Baijiu in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Baijiu market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Baijiu market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Kweichow Moutai Group

Wuliangye

Yanghe Brewery

Daohuaxiang

Luzhou Laojiao

Langjiu Group

Gujing Group

Shunxin Holdings

Fen Chiew Group

Baiyunbian Group

Xifeng Liquor

Hetao Group

Yingjia Group

Kouzi Liquor

Guojing Group

King’s Luck Brewery

Jingzhi Liquor

Red Star

Laobaigan

JNC Group

Golden Seed Winery

Yilite

Huzhu Highland Barley Liquor

Jinhui Liquor

Weiwei Group

Tuopai Shede

Xiangjiao Winery

Shanzhuang Group

Taishan Liquor

Gubeichun Group

Shuijingfang Group

Jiugui Liquor

Huangtai Liquor

Market size by Product

Thick-flavor

Sauce-flavor

Light-flavor

Others

Market size by End User

Corporate Hospitality

Government Reception

Family Dinner

Other

