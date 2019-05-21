Once Bullied in School, Aneesha Madhok is now Cast as Main Lead in Hollywood Film Bully High

Aneesha Madhok, known for the play "Aliza-Free", will be making her Hollywood debut in the coming of age feature film Bully High directed by Bill McAdams, jr.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , May 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Actress and comedian Aneesha Madhok, known for the play Aliza-Free, will soon be making her Hollywood debut in the coming-of-age feature film Bully High directed by Bill McAdams, Jr. The story revolves around a girl who gets bullied in an American high school due to racism, but learns to stand up for herself and defeat violence with love.Born in Kenya, Aneesha has lived in New Delhi and then moved to Los Angeles to pursue her education in theatre and screenwriting at University of Southern California (USC). The path from New Delhi to Los Angeles was not easy for the spunky girl. In elementary school, Aneesha was bullied. "I was teased about my beauty spot above my lip as kids used to say there is an ant stuck in there." says Aneesha. In high school too, she was bullied indirectly through rumors, which led her to go into isolation. "I didn't do anything to stop the rumors. I wish I had stood up for myself and confronted my bullies" says Aneesha.At age seventeen, Aneesha’s grittiness compelled her to secretly write her play Aliza-Free, while her parents thought she was doing her summer holiday homework. She managed to stage the play in Delhi with a cast of 16 actors. The play aimed to create awareness about the lives of visually impaired people for which Aliza-Free received critical acclaim. This made Aneesha and her parents more determined about her career path.At USC, Aneesha became the president of the USC stand-up comedy club. She began doing stand-up comedy shows all around LA. On her summer vacation to India, shel became a finalist on Queens of Comedy 2017. While studying at USC, Aneesha wrote and starred in the short film "The Dancer Girl", which was inspired by her life. It won best drama short at Calcutta International Film Festival, Universe Multicultural Film Festival, best student short at Los Angeles Independent Filmmakers Showcase, and was the official selection at Feminist Media Film Festival.Right after graduating from USC, she played the lead in Christopher Vened’s play Infidel, where was spotted by director Bill McAdams, Jr. (of Gallows Road fame) and cast as the main lead in Bully High. “Aneesha dives into her role with crafty finesse, falling deep into the heart and soul of her character, Maryam. She makes me laugh and she makes me cry… her passion for acting truly shines. I can’t wait to release her to the world,” notes McAdams, Jr. "I'm so glad I can stand up for myself through my character and inspire others to stand up for themselves and not be victims." says Aneesha. That makes it even more interesting to wait and watch if Aneesha can hit a high note with Bully High.



