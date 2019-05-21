Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Coke for Electrode 2019 Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecasts To 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Coke for Electrode -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coke for Electrode Industry

Description

This report researches the worldwide Coke for Electrode market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions. 
This study categorizes the global Coke for Electrode breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report: 

Phillips 66 
C-Chem 
Seadrift Coke 
JXTG Holdings 
Sumitomo Corporation 
Mitsubishi Chemical 
Indian Oil Company 
Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical 
Fangda Carbon 
Shanxi Jinzhou Group 
CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical 
Shandong Yida New Material 
Sinosteel 
Shamokin Carbons 
RESORBENT 
NSCC 
Baosteel Chemical 
Tianjin Yunhai Carbon 
Jining Carbon 
Asbury Carbons 
PMC Tech 
RuTGERS Group 
POSCO 
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal 
Tata Steel 
SunCoke Energy 
United States Steel 
ABC Coke 
BlueScope 
Gujarat NRE Coke

Coke for Electrode Breakdown Data by Type 
Petroleum Coke 
Pitch Coke 
Metallurgical Coke 
Needle Coke 
Other 

Coke for Electrode Breakdown Data by Application 
Natural Graphite Electrode 
Artificial Graphite Electrode 
Carbon Electrode

Coke for Electrode Consumption and Production Breakdown Data by Region 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Other Regions

The study objectives are: 
To analyze and research the global Coke for Electrode capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast; 
To focus on the key Coke for Electrode manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years. 
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region. 
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks. 
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth. 
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments. 
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market. 
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Coke for Electrode Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications 
1 Study Coverage 
1.1 Coke for Electrode Product Introduction 
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study 
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered 
1.4 Market by Type 
1.4.1 Global Coke for Electrode Market Size Growth Rate by Type 
1.4.2 Petroleum Coke 
1.4.3 Pitch Coke 
1.4.4 Metallurgical Coke 
1.4.5 Needle Coke 
1.4.6 Other 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Coke for Electrode Market Size Growth Rate by Application 
1.5.2 Natural Graphite Electrode 
1.5.3 Artificial Graphite Electrode 
1.5.4 Carbon Electrode 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

....

8 Manufacturers Profiles 

8.1 Phillips 66 
8.1.1 Phillips 66 Company Details 
8.1.2 Company Description 
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Coke for Electrode 
8.1.4 Coke for Electrode Product Description 
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis 
8.2 C-Chem 
8.2.1 C-Chem Company Details 
8.2.2 Company Description 
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Coke for Electrode 
8.2.4 Coke for Electrode Product Description 
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis 
8.3 Seadrift Coke 
8.3.1 Seadrift Coke Company Details 
8.3.2 Company Description 
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Coke for Electrode 
8.3.4 Coke for Electrode Product Description 
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis 
8.4 JXTG Holdings 
8.4.1 JXTG Holdings Company Details 
8.4.2 Company Description 
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Coke for Electrode 
8.4.4 Coke for Electrode Product Description 
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis 
8.5 Sumitomo Corporation 
8.5.1 Sumitomo Corporation Company Details 
8.5.2 Company Description 
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Coke for Electrode 
8.5.4 Coke for Electrode Product Description 
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis 
8.6 Mitsubishi Chemical 
8.6.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Company Details 
8.6.2 Company Description 
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Coke for Electrode 
8.6.4 Coke for Electrode Product Description 
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis 
8.7 Indian Oil Company 
8.7.1 Indian Oil Company Company Details 
8.7.2 Company Description 
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Coke for Electrode 
8.7.4 Coke for Electrode Product Description 
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis 
8.8 Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical 
8.8.1 Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical Company Details 
8.8.2 Company Description 
8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Coke for Electrode 
8.8.4 Coke for Electrode Product Description 
8.8.5 SWOT Analysis 
8.9 Fangda Carbon 
8.9.1 Fangda Carbon Company Details 
8.9.2 Company Description 
8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Coke for Electrode 
8.9.4 Coke for Electrode Product Description 
8.9.5 SWOT Analysis 
8.10 Shanxi Jinzhou Group 
8.10.1 Shanxi Jinzhou Group Company Details 
8.10.2 Company Description 
8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Coke for Electrode 
8.10.4 Coke for Electrode Product Description 
8.10.5 SWOT Analysis 
8.11 CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical 
8.12 Shandong Yida New Material 
8.13 Sinosteel 
8.14 Shamokin Carbons 
8.15 RESORBENT 
8.16 NSCC 
8.17 Baosteel Chemical 
8.18 Tianjin Yunhai Carbon 
8.19 Jining Carbon 
8.20 Asbury Carbons 
8.21 PMC Tech 
8.22 RuTGERS Group 
8.23 POSCO 
8.24 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal 
8.25 Tata Steel 
8.26 SunCoke Energy 
8.27 United States Steel 
8.28 ABC Coke 
8.29 BlueScope 
8.30 Gujarat NRE Coke

Continued...            


