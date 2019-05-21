Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global IoT in Livestock Management Market 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends, Size and Top Key Players

A new market study, titled "Global IoT in Livestock Management Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025"

IoT in Livestock Management Market

The Internet of Things (IoT) is the network of physical devices, vehicles, home appliances, and other items embedded with electronics, software, sensors, actuators, and connectivity which enables these things to connect and exchange data, creating opportunities for more direct integration of the physical world into computer-based systems, resulting in efficiency improvements, economic benefits, and reduced human exertions. These Internet-connected systems gather data of livestock and communicate with external processes via onboard sensors, impacting businesses in just about every industry, including livestock management. 

This report focuses on the global IoT in Livestock Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IoT in Livestock Management development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
Cisco Systems 
IBM 
KaaIoT Technologies 
Oracle 
Trimble 
Afimilk 
Allflex 
BouMatic 
CEMA 
eCow Devon 
GEA Group 
IceRobotics 
Libelium 
Link Labs 
Medria 
Nokia Solutions and Networks 
OnFarm 
ROXAN 
SenseGrow 
Softweb Solutions 
Stellapps 
Sum-It Computer Systems 
Valley Agricultural Software

Market analysis by product type 
Hardware 
Software 
Service

Market analysis by market 
Milk Harvesting 
Health and Wellness 
Feeding 
Breeding 
Others

Market analysis by Region 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global IoT in Livestock Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the IoT in Livestock Management development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Content:
1 Report Overview 
2 Global Growth Trends 
3 Market Share by Key Players 
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application 
5 United States 
6 Europe 
7 China 
8 Japan 
9 Southeast Asia 
10 India 
11 Central & South America 
12 International Players Profiles 
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025 
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix 

