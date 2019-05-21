Global Intelligent Video Analytics IVA Market Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Segmentation, Top Companies and more...

Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Intelligent Video Analytics helps security and public safety organizations develop comprehensive security, intelligence and investigative capabilities using video. It provides advanced search, redaction and facial recognition analytics to find relevant images and critical information across multiple video files from multiple camera types. Video Analytics can be integrated in-camera, in servers on-premise, and/or on-cloud. They can extract only the valid motion in a scene, filtering out noise such as lighting changes and animal movements. 

This report focuses on the global Intelligent Video Analytics IVA status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intelligent Video Analytics IVA development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
Avigilon  
Axis Communications  
Cisco Systems  
IBM  
Honeywell  
Agent VI  
Allgovision  
Aventura  
Genetec  
Intellivision  
Intuvision  
Puretech Systems  
Gorilla Technology  
Kiwisecurity  
Intelligent Security Systems  
Verint  
Viseum  
Delopt  
I2V  
Qognify  
Iomniscient  
Briefcam  
Digital Barriers  
Aimetis  
3VR  
Ipsotek

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
On-premises 
Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into 
Incident Detection 
Intrusion Management 
People/Crowd Counting 
Traffic Monitoring 
Automatic Number Plate Recognition 
Facial Recognition

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Intelligent Video Analytics IVA status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Intelligent Video Analytics IVA development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Content:
1 Report Overview 
2 Global Growth Trends 
3 Market Share by Key Players 
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application 
5 United States 
6 Europe 
7 China 
8 Japan 
9 Southeast Asia 
10 India 
11 Central & South America 
12 International Players Profiles 
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025 
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix 

