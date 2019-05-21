Global Integrated Development Environment as a Service Market Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Trends and Top Key Players

Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

An integrated development environment (IDE) is a software suite that consolidates the basic tools developers need to write and test software. Typically, an IDE contains a code editor, a compiler or interpreter and a debugger that the developer accesses through a single graphical user interface (GUI). An IDE may be a standalone application, or it may be included as part of one or more existing and compatible applications. Increasingly, IDEs are being offered through a software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. The benefits of cloud IDEs include accessibility to software development tools from anywhere in the world, from any compatible device; minimal to nonexistent download and installation; and ease of collaboration among geographically dispersed developers. Popular IDE tools include NetBeans, Eclipse, IntelliJ, PhpStorm and Dreamweaver. 

This report focuses on the global Integrated Development Environment as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Integrated Development Environment as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
IBM 
Intel 
JetBrains 
Red Hat 
SAP 
Adobe Systems 
Amazon Web Services 
Appcelerator 
Cloud9 
Codeanywhere 
Codenvy 
Google 
Koding 
Kony 
Microsoft 
Nitrous 
OpenClovis 
Oracle 
ServiceNow

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Eclipse 
PhpStorm 
NetBeans 
IntelliJ IDEA 
Dreamweaver

Market segment by Application, split into 
Windows Platform 
Mac Platform 
Linux Platform

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Integrated Development Environment as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Integrated Development Environment as a Service development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Integrated Development Environment as a Service are as follows: 
History Year: 2014-2018 
Base Year: 2018 
Estimated Year: 2019 
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025 
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Content:
1 Report Overview 
2 Global Growth Trends 
3 Market Share by Key Players 
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application 
5 United States 
6 Europe 
7 China 
8 Japan 
9 Southeast Asia 
10 India 
11 Central & South America 
12 International Players Profiles 
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025 
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix 

