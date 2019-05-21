Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Sparkling Water market 2019: size, share, demand, trends, growth and 2023 forecasts explored in latest research

“Sparkling Water - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2023”

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Sparkling Water Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Sparkling Water - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2023” To Its Research Database

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Sparkling Water in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering 
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) 
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) 
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) 
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia) 
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) 
Global Sparkling Water market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including 
Coca-Cola 
Cott 
Danone 
Dr. Pepper Snapple 
Nestle 
PepsiCo 
A.G. Barr 
Crystal Geyser 
Sparkling Ice 
Tempo Beverages 
Vintage 
Roxane 
Gerolsteiner 
VOSS 
Ferrarelle 

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into 
Flavoured Sparkling Water 
Unflavoured Sparkling Water 
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Sparkling Water for each application, including 
Ordinary Drink 
Functional Drink 
Other

Major Key Points in Table of Content

 

Global Sparkling Water Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023 


1 Report Overview 

2 Product Type Market 

3 Product Application Market 

4 Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis 

5 Market Performance for Manufacturers 

6 Regions Market Performance for Manufacturers 

7 World Market Performance Point 

8 Development Trend for Regions and Countries (Sales Point) 

9 Upstream Source, Technology and Cost 

10 Channel Analysis 

11 Consumer Analysis 

12 Market Forecast 2019-2024 

Continued………................

