Perla Lichi Design to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

CORAL SPRINGS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to interior design the training is important, but the best designers were born with it; they have it in their soul. For these individuals, interior design it’s an art.

Perla Lichi is an interior designer and founder of Perla Lichi Design. From private residences in Miami and California to a 45,000-square-foot to a 30,000-square-foot palace in the Middle East, Perla transforms every project with her signature style, which is recognized around the world.

“When you go to an ice cream shop, they don't just sell vanilla, and I'm not just going to give you just vanilla. I have chocolate, strawberry, chocolate chip, tutti frutti,” says Perla. “No matter what the style is, whether it's a modern or a classic or funky, we’re going to deliver a design that is unique to each person.”

Perla has always had a passion for interior design. She won a full scholarship to the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale. Upon graduation, Ms. Lichi founded her design firm, Perla Lichi Design. She started slowly, taking on small projects like model homes and local residences. Eventually, through much perseverance and hard work, she expanded into larger-scale projects around the country and internationally. Ms. Lichi now has showrooms in Coral Springs and Fort Lauderdale, FL, and Toronto, Canada.

Perla shares a birthday with Leonardo da Vinci, from whom she continually finds inspiration.

“He as a total Renaissance man and I call myself a Renaissance woman,” says Perla. “Don't get me wrong. I love technology and I embrace it, but I don't have a computer at my desk. I would rather hand-draw. I can sketch a whole room with my hand and my people will put it in AutoCAD.”

Perla became famous for her classical, ornate, opulent, palatial style, upon which she published six books over 20 years. Of course, professional interior design means learning about the client and understanding what the client wants. Although she describes her personal style as “gutsy, determined and not shy,” Perla always listens to her clients, careful to take into consideration their wants and needs when designing spaces.

“I'm going to say my longevity has to do with the fact that I know how to relate to people,” says Perla. “I'm very versatile when comes to styles. I certainly have my own style regardless. It’s all about the details and the balance: the balance of the textures, colors and the space planning. It’s about harmony.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Perla Lichi in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on May 23rd at 1pm EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information on Perla Lichi Design, visit www.perlalichi.com



