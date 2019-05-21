dynaCERT Turning Heads, Able to Reduce Harmful Diesel Emissions Across the Board North of 50%

dynaCERT HG unit installed on diesel Truck dynaCERT is 2018 Gold winner of Edison Award for Best New Product

There are 60 million diesel-powered trucks, trailers and equipment in North America alone and one billion diesel engines operating worldwide on all types of diesel equipment” — Mr. Jim Payne, dynaCERT Inc.'s CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last week, at an information session, politicians and environmentalists in Ontario were impressed with the market-ready ability of dynaCERT Inc. (TSX-V: DYA) (OTCQB: DYFSF) (Frankfurt: DMJ), a publicly traded Canadian company with a global solution to the problem of harmful exhaust emissions plaguing cities across the world. Having taken 10 years and spending >$50 million developing its technology, dynaCERT has proven world-wide (in numerous rigorous high-level government and private testing programs) eye-popping results for its product for diesel engines which reduces pollution very significantly, but at the same improves the fuel economy on average 10% to 15%. More importantly, from an environmental health perspective, dynaCERT reduce harmful emissions (including NOx) clear across the board north of 50%.

Validation through both on-road and accredited 3rd party testing of dynaCERT’s HydraGEN™ (HG) Technology have produced results of;

1) Up to 19.2% reduction in Fuel Consumption

2) Up to 88.7% reduction in NOx emissions

3) Up to 46.7% reduction in CO emissions

4) Up to 9.6% reduction in CO2 emissions

5) Up to 57.1% reduction in THC emissions

6) Up to 55.3% reduction in particulate matter (no black smoke)

7) Increased engine power and torque

8) Extended engine and oil life (lower maintenance costs).

Detailed coverage of last week's Company information session may be viewed in a review of the event by Today's Trucking Magazine; see https://www.todaystrucking.com/ontario-reworking-emissions-tests-for-trucks/ and a video of the event may be viewed at https://youtu.be/gBgjhzH2b6g [running time 1 min. 40 sec.] online.

The CEO of dynaCERT Inc., Mr. Jim Payne, stated the following last week regarding the size of the market potential "There are 60 million diesel-powered trucks, trailers and equipment in North America alone and one billion diesel engines operating worldwide on all types of diesel equipment." As the trajectory for HG unit sales accelerates it won't take long for the economics to flourish, especially considering the healthy gross profit margins per unit and the fact there is a market with desperate need globally for millions of units, capable of drastically cutting greenhouse gas emissions from diesel engines.

dynaCERT Inc. has plans to expand its HG technology in a meaningful manner beyond its current HG1 units for transport trucks, into HG units for 1) refrigeration units (its HG2 unit for refrigeration units is due to be launched shortly), 2) power generation, 3) rail, and 4) marine shipping.

This Spring-2019 dynaCERT announced that it has initiated the world-wide process of Carbon Credit applications for its HG technology and engaged International Environmental Partners Limited of the UK, a carbon credit advisory and trading house with global outreach. dynaCERT’s Smart-ECU (the brains of the unit) interfaces the trucks engine to determine the proper flow rate of gases to optimize the burn, it also records the fuel savings and emission reductions while in operation, providing an audit trail, essentially a greenhouse gas tracking system with the ability to account for future carbon credits. dynaCERT has several related worldwide patents.

The Company has attracted noteworthy top-level talent in various disciplines to its advisory board including;

1) FinTech Pioneer Brian Semkiw, he will be helpful if digital blockchain tokenization is proposed as part of the audit and exchange solution;

2) David Bridge, one of the original developers from Virgin Mobile, and also formerly of Research in Motion (known for the Blackberry);

3) Michael Christodoulou, the former President of Cummins Diesel Canada.

4) Mr. Frank Klees, a well known individual within multiple transportation and public policy/political circles.

5) Several exceptional engineers.

The following URL's have been identified for further DD on dynaCERT Inc.:

Corporate website: https://dynacert.com

Recent Technology Journal Review: https://technologymarketwatch.com/dya.htm

Recent Bloomberg BNN interview of CEO:

https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/video/power-shift-canadian-technology-used-to-cut-diesel-engine-emissions~1666260

