Dr. Paul J. Pearce of Nova Biologicals to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

CONROE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paul J. Pearce is a success for many reasons. It starts with his technical abilities as a scientist fascinated by microbes, but he brings many other skills to his work. He also possesses business acumen, entrepreneurial vision, and a passion for humanity. To Doctor Pearce, being a Texan, and moreover an American, is about working hard, educating yourself, and using vast opportunities and resources to get ahead— while giving something back to your people and country. He has certainly accomplished that as the founder and chief officer of Nova Biologicals, an established and growing leader in quality laboratory testing services.

Back in 1993, Dr. Pearce had the skills and foresight to address the vast need for public drinking water testing and has expanded the company’s range of laboratory testing services ever since. They still test water for contaminants and chemicals--such as chlorine, lead, mercury, nitrates, and pesticides, as well as the remnants of petrochemical manufacturing that gather near the company’s Texas headquarters—and the number of samples has grown exponentially. With sensitivity and foresight, Nova Biologicals has moved into other areas of testing that impact human safety and health, such as the presence of Legionella, pharmaceutical development, or the pathogens that spread food-borne illnesses like as Salmonella, E-Coli and Listeria.

There is nothing Dr. Pearce and his team of scientists enjoy more than a challenge and they are always getting involved in new projects. Sometimes those come from the recommendation of a thoroughly satisfied client, at others it is a matter of following their great instincts. In this next part of his 12-episode radio series, Dr. Pearce is going to discuss some of these initiatives, such as one aimed at stemming the transfer of microbes like Norovirus (which was been a problem for cruise lines running out of Galveston and Miami.) Another cutting-edge initiative he will talk about is related to the sterility of stem cells proposed as a non-surgical alternative to treat rotator cuff problems.

Nova Biologicals is a heavily regulated business committed to the strictest quality standards and Dr. Pearce believes that uniquely positions the company to help others--such as hospitals and medical equipment manufacturers--meet their regulatory standards and answer to authorities like the EPA or FDA. While they stay pretty close to their Texas roots and have an outstanding reputation across the south, Nova Biologicals can meet client needs anywhere and welcomes inquiries from all types of industries and locations. They love to disseminate information, meet problems head on, and create change, particularly when it can benefit society.

CUTV News Radio will feature Dr. Paul J Pearce in interviews with Doug Llewelyn and Jim Masters on Tuesdays at 1:00pm EDT, May 21st and 28th, June 4th and 11th

Listen to the shows on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 347-996-3369

For more information about Dr. Pearce and his company visit http://www.novatx.com



