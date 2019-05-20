Author Takes Pete’s Magic Teeth At The BookExpo America 2019!

Pete’s Magic Teeth

PONCHATOULA, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- AuthorCentrix is back at it! Join us as we celebrate our second year as one of the exhibitors at the largest book trade fair in the United States of America – the BookExpo America 2019. Authors, booksellers, specialty retailers, national chains, distributors, librarians, literary agents, publishers and more will be attending the event as it is set to shake the grounds of New York City on the 29th of May. BookExpo America is carefully crafted with content and experiences for all those that play part in the publishing industry.In this year’s big event, Ann Tate Cooper will be gracing the Fair with her literary piece entitled Pete’s Magic Teeth , together with the farfetched and unbeatable members at AuthorCentrix. This portable magic delightfully shares the story of Shannon as a child, when she would refuse to brush her teeth every single time her mother would ask her to. Having teeth is definitely better than having no teeth at all! The book teaches a lesson about taking responsibility at an early age. The younger crowd would definitely enjoy the book as they make their way to learning what the book teaches.The team invites everyone to join the Fair and contribute to global success through the most awaited Fair of the year – BookExpo America 2019! See you there!



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.