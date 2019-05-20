Author Takes Pete’s Magic Teeth At The BookExpo America 2019!
In this year’s big event, Ann Tate Cooper will be gracing the Fair with her literary piece entitled Pete’s Magic Teeth, together with the farfetched and unbeatable members at AuthorCentrix. This portable magic delightfully shares the story of Shannon as a child, when she would refuse to brush her teeth every single time her mother would ask her to. Having teeth is definitely better than having no teeth at all! The book teaches a lesson about taking responsibility at an early age. The younger crowd would definitely enjoy the book as they make their way to learning what the book teaches.
The team invites everyone to join the Fair and contribute to global success through the most awaited Fair of the year – BookExpo America 2019! See you there!
