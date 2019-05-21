Georgetown Nabs A Top Ranking in USA Today's Annual “Best Coastal Small Town” Contest

Front Street is the home of Georgetown's thriving historic district

Georgetown "is what Charleston used to be – 200-year-old homes (more than Charleston, in fact) ... lots of Southern charm and none of the crowds."

The results of the vote are a reflection on Georgetown’s abundant charm and the area’s appeal for residents, vacationers and retirees.” — Mark A. Stevens

GEORGETOWN, SC, USA, May 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Historic Georgetown finished among the best of the best in an annual USA Today/10Best readers contest to determine America’s “Best Coastal Small Town."Top finishers were announced by USA Today this morning, and Georgetown, a working waterfront community, finished in fourth place.Georgetown, which took first place in the “Best Coastal Small Town” contest in 2018, was matched this year against 19 other communities. All the 2019 nominated communities, tapped from 17 states, are near major bodies of water, ranging from the Great Lakes and the Gulf Coast to the Pacific and Atlantic oceans.Sandusky, Ohio, took the top spot in this year's contest, followed by Rockport, Texas, Chincoteague, Va., and Georgetown.Nominations were announced April 8, and communities across the nation had the opportunity to vote every day through May 6 for their choice for America's "Best Coastal Small Town." In announcing Georgetown as a nominee once again, the contest said Georgetown "is what Charleston used to be – 200-year-old homes (more than Charleston, in fact) ... lots of Southern charm and none of the crowds."Georgetown, South Carolina’s third oldest city, boasts a thriving waterfront historic district along Front Street, which features the popular Harborwalk, myriad restaurants and shops, as well as five museums. Residents and visitors enjoy the opportunity to partake in Georgetown’s shopping, dining and rich history. The Sampit River links the town with the Intracoastal Waterway and Atlantic Ocean, providing stunning natural beauty.“It’s an honor to be named among America's best coastal small towns once again,” said Mark A. Stevens, director of tourism development for the Georgetown County Chamber of Commerce. “The results of the vote are a reflection on Georgetown’s abundant charm and the area’s appeal for residents, vacationers and retirees."We appreciate that USA Today made Georgetown a part of its 10Best readers contest again, but, most of all, we thank everyone who diligently voted every day to help Georgetown, once again, rank among the very best in the nation."Georgetown is one of six communities that make up South Carolina’s Hammock Coast, joining Garden City, Murrells Inlet, Litchfield, Pawleys Island and Andrews.For more information on the Hammock Coast, go to www.HammockCoastSC.com . For more on living in Georgetown, go to www.cityofgeorgetownsc.com Nominees for the “Best Coastal Small Town” contest were chosen by a panel of experts made up of editors from USA Today; editors from 10Best.com; and relevant expert contributors. All voting was digital and the 10Best Readers' Choice Award contest is accessible on the 10Best.com website.About South Carolina’s Hammock CoastGeorgetown County’s casual charm and Southern hospitality earned it the nickname Hammock Coast. Adventure and relaxation blend together in perfect harmony, like the flowing and ebbing of waves on the county’s famed beaches. With six communities – Garden City, Murrells Inlet, Litchfield, Pawleys Island, Georgetown and Andrews – comprising the pristine coastal area between Myrtle Beach and Charleston, visitors can experience South Carolina’s Hammock Coast like never before.Georgetown, named one of America's Best Coastal Small Towns two years in a row, offers an abundance of accommodations for guests, including hotels and cozy bed and breakfasts. Georgetown marinas welcome boaters from around the globe.For more information about Georgetown and the Hammock Coast, visit www.HammockCoastSC.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.