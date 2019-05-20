Phillips 66 Makes Major Improvements To Carnegie Middle School During Sharefest’s 16th Annual Community Workday

Carnegie’s STEAM lab received a complete overhaul with the help of over 100 volunteers from Phillips 66.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phillips 66 Makes Major Improvements To Carnegie Middle School During Sharefest ’s 16th Annual Community WorkdayLos Angeles, CA, May 10, 2019 – On Saturday, May 4th, Phillips 66 employees and other volunteers gathered together at Carnegie Middle School in Carson with a single goal – to make major improvements to the school in a single day. Approximately 100 volunteers arrived, all received a Sharefest Workday shirt, Phillips 66 hat, and breakfast as appreciation from the refinery for their generous service. There, volunteers were given their respective assignments and without delay, Workday at Carnegie was in full swing.“It’s great to get employees out of the refinery and into the community. As Phillips 66 has been a part of the community for nearly 100 years, it is nice to come together as a team, go out into the community and give back. We have found that working with Sharefest through the annual Workday is one of the best ways to do this,” shared Tim Seidel, Refinery Manager for Phillips 66 and Sharefest Board Member.Sixteen years ago, Sharefest saw the civic decline throughout some of LA’s most neglected neighborhoods and brought a group of volunteers together to make change happen on the first Sharefest Community Workday. On May the 4th, throughout the South Bay, from Culver City to Long Beach, the tradition continued at Sharefest’s 16th Annual Community Workday. Over 2,500 volunteers came together to use their force for good as they completed over 250 project activities in one day.Chad Mayer, Executive Director for Sharefest stated that “Phillips 66 has been a long-standing partner with Sharefest. We are grateful for their support and truly appreciate that their employees always show up to make much-needed improvements in their community. They have embraced what Workday is truly about – organizations, communities and volunteers coming together to make a big impact.”So much was accomplished at Carnegie on May 4th, including but not limited to upgrading the teacher’s lounge with new paint, furniture and appliances. The outside patio of the lounge was also upgraded with paint, furniture and plants. Carnegie’s STEAM lab received a complete overhaul. Before work could begin, it had to be cleaned out and then walls were painted, custom tables were built and setup, and new chairs were delivered. A large mural was painted on the outside of the lab. Finally, an entry area for the school was transformed with paint, furniture and new appliances and is now the welcome area for parents and guests.“When we learned that Phillips 66 adopted our project, we were thrilled. As we went through the planning process, we became more and more excited about the improvements that were going to happen to our school. To say I am grateful is an understatement. All of us, from the teachers whose lounge has been beautified and upgraded, to the students who now have an amazing STEAM lab, are filled with gratitude for this donation. We thank Phillips 66 and Sharefest for making this event happen.” Jenaro Torres, Principal of Carnegie Middle SchoolAbout Phillips 66Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a portfolio of Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses, the company processes, transports, stores and markets fuels and products globally. Phillips 66 Partners, the company’s master limited partnership, is integral to the portfolio. Headquartered in Houston, the company has 14,300 employees committed to safety and operating excellence. Phillips 66 had $58 billion of assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, visit www.phillips66.com or follow us on Twitter @Phillips66Co.About Sharefest:Sharefest exists to guide disadvantaged youth to gain hope for their future, learn skills to achieve their dreams and develop a passion to create change in their communities. Community Workday brings these youth and their communities together with skilled tradesmen and willing volunteers to make a significant dent in the civic decline in LA. Since 2004 over 3,600 projects have been completed on Sharefest Community Workdays. For more information, visit www.sharefestinc.org or follow us on Instagram @Sharefestinc.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.