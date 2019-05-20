Wescover Launches First-Ever Digital Showhouse Catalog Taking You Inside the 2019 SF Decorator Showcase

2019 SF Decorator Showcase Digital Catalog by Wescover

San Francisco Start-Up Wescover provides digital context for art and design in real-world spaces including the 2019 San Francisco Decorator Showcase.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, May 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wescover , an innovative startup that provides digital context for art and design in real-world spaces, takes you behind the scenes at the 2019 San Francisco Decorator Showcase . Some of the Bay Area's top interior designers have been working around the clock to transform this historic property into a designer showplace.Thanks to Wescover.com, now anyone can view the spectacular spaces and connect with the designers and suppliers who made them. Using a simple keyword search on Google or the Wescover website, you can get a glimpse at the completed spaces and uncover the art and products sourced by Showcase designers.Wescover is building a community of over 5,000 unique artists and designers. Many of Wescover's Creators are now shoppable, allowing consumers to connect directly with the artist, designer or maker behind a piece."The customer will choose the original when they know and understand the work of the designer, the value of quality, and the investment it takes to create something original." - Be OriginalWescover allows us to do just that.ABOUT WESCOVERWescover was founded by Rachely Esman and Yoad Snapir. Prior to Wescover, Esman and Snapir co-founded MarketsPulse a FinTech firm offering high-quality online trading technology to options brokers. Both Esman and Snapir served as members of the Elite Technology Unit in the Intelligence Corps of the Israeli Defense Forces.ABOUT SHOWCASEThe 42nd annual San Francisco Decorator Showcase is being held this year at ‪3800 Washington Street‬ ‪in San Francisco. Originally used as a Decorator Showcase in 1982, this historic 18,000 square-foot mansion – known as “Le Petit Trianon” – is a San Francisco Landmark. For the past 42 years, the Showcase has raised over $16 million to benefit the San Francisco University High School financial aid program. Showcase runs thru May 27th.FIND OUT MOREFor more information visit Wescover.com. Wescover provides digital context for real-world spaces. By mapping each element in a space, Wescover uncovers the designers, artisans and creators who made them. Wescover allows anyone to view the spectacular spaces at this years’ Showcase.Custom content, access to Wescover’s community of Creators, and high resolution images are available upon request and at wescover.com/press.



