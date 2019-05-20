"Just Before The Light" Contemplative Smooth Jazz Ballad from the Number One Billboard Album "Amsterdaam"

GroovExpress - Just Before The Light

USA, May 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New Zealand based contemporary jazz sensation GroovExpress returns to the music scene with the release of their single Just Before The Light. The track is a smooth jazz ballad from the number one Billboard album titled Amsterdaam, which I had the honor of reviewing back in October of 2018.Just Before The Light is a sophisticated but elegant composition that is sure to charm the ears of music fans across the globe. This wonderful composition has a tranquil musical landscape that comes to life through its vibrant bassline and brass measures that fall perfectly in balance with the track's organic vibe.The track is led by a dialogue of acoustic and jazz guitars. Accents of the piano add to Just Before The Light's depth and structure. The mood of the composition is like a refreshing breeze on a summer night, wherein all can watch the sunrise. GroovExpress' inventive offering is memorable and soothing to the soul.GroovExpress has released a video promo, which is posted at the end of this article. Just Before The Light is set for release on June 7th, 2019, but the single can be pre-ordered as early as May 31st, 2019. ( https://groovexpress.me/en



