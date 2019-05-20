UK'S £ 1 BILLION HALAL MARKET READY FOR B2B & B2C MALAYSIAN EXPORTERS

HALALSTREET.CO.UK SEEKS MALAYSIAN HALAL EXPORTERS TO ADDRESS GROWING HALAL MARKET IN THE UK

KUALA LUMPUR, SELANGOR, MALAYSIA, May 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the Muslim Council of Britain in a report entitled the Muslim Pound (2013), the Halal market in the UK is estimated to be at £1 Billion. To address to growing needs of this market, https://www halalstreet.co.uk was launched on 1st June 2016 by a group of Malaysians in the UK.Halalstreet.co.uk aims to bridge the gap between current UK high street supermarket offerings and what the modern Muslim family is seeking. The UK represents the 3rd largest ecommerce market in the world, after US and China.HalalStreet.co.uk features everyday products such as health supplements, baby shampoos, baby food, confectionary, cosmetics & beauty and even hamper baskets.Currently, Halalstreet.co.uk has over 15,000 subscribers on its eMarketplace. 95% of subscribers are from the UK. Halalstreet.co.uk is actively seeking Malaysian companies keen on exporting to the UK/EU to tap this vast market.Global Halal market is currently valued at $2.3 Trillion while the UK Muslim market is said to have a total estimated total spending power of GBP £20.5 Billion.There are estimated to be 2.7 Million Muslims in the UK (4.8% of the population at 2011)1. 45% of this demographic are below 25 years of age.Advantages Of Using HalalStreet.Co.UK- vendor Halal certificates must be displayed on website;- straight forward access to UK Muslim market;- advice and assistance on banking, tax and import regulations;- social media assistance to address cultural demands;- translation servicesHalalStreet.co.uk hopes to encourage third and fourth generation Muslims who are already online, to use HalalStreet.co.uk as a source of Halal products. HalalStreet.co.uk will be connecting with our market through a number of social media initiatives with Facebook, Twitter and Google over the next 3-6 months.GrowthPhase 1 – UK MarketPhase 2 – EU & selected countries (Franchise basis)Phase 3 – UK Souk (brick and mortar)ABOUT HALAL STREET UK LTDHalalStreet.co.uk is led by Simon Suresh , a Malaysian living abroad, Sinsin Ajis, an Indonesian technology entrepreneur residing in Malaysia and his UK-Malaysian based team. The HalalStreet.co.uk team comprises social media engineers, program developers, a banker and a food industry consultant.MEET HALAL STREET IN MALAYSIAOperating out of its base in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and Berkshire UK, Halal Street hopes to bring a large selection of quality certified Halal products to the Muslim market in country.Halalstreet.co.uk will be in Kuala Lumpur from 20th May 2019 to 7th June 2019 to meet with interested Malaysian exporters. Halalstreet.co.uk will be happy to consult as to the regulatory requirement to export into the EU.Email: hello@halalstreet.co.ukTelephone: +44 7718 072 073Sources:3 Report by the Muslim Council of Britain ‘The Muslim Pound: celebrating the Muslim contribution to the economy’4 Report by the Muslim Council of Britain ‘The Muslim Pound: celebrating the Muslim contribution to the economy’For more details, please visit www.halalstreet.co.uk Or contact us at:Email: hello@halalstreet.co.ukTwitter: https://twitter.com/halalstreetuk Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/halalstreetuk/ YouTube: https://youtu.be/PGaBVAnKGUg



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.