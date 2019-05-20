Hempure CBD Balm Featured As Top CBD Recovery Product For Workouts

CBD Balm

Bustle writers and workout enthusiasts tests CBD products for post-workout soreness reduction and found Hempure CBD Balm to be the most effective.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent piece by Bustle tested Hempure CBD Balm for use before and after a workout for 30 days. The writer had this to say:

“To be honest, I noticed only a slight difference in my workout performance when it came to the gumdrops and spray [from other brands], and it very well may have been a placebo effect. However, I felt the positive effects of the [Hempure CBD] balm almost immediately.”

The answer to why Hempure CBD Balm is so effective may lie in its composition.

Research has found that the top layer of the skin has very low permeability, and is particularly bad at absorbing cannabinoids. Hempure CBD Balm comes in 2 strengths: 750 mg of CBD and 1400 mg in just 1 oz of product. Other brands have a mere 50-500 mg per 1-6 oz jar.

"The sheer potency of Hempure CBD Balm ensures that a sufficient amount of CBD is able to reach its target and relieve inflammation," says Sabina King, co-founder of Hempure. "We pair it with lavender and eucalyptus essential oils, both pain relievers and anti-inflammatory agents.

This balm packs quite the punch!"

Once the CBD is absorbed by the skin, it interacts with nearby endocannabinoid receptors, which regulate responses from nearby nerve cells, hair follicles, sweat glands, and sebaceous glands. It is believed that the reason CBD can reduce soreness is that it works on nerve cells to control the spread of pain. It may also curb inflammatory responses that contribute to dry, itchy skin problems.

The reason the balm works so quickly is that when CBD is applied on the skin, it does not need to be metabolized by the digestive system (which is a lengthy process). This makes it the ideal choice for aches and pains that require the most urgent relief.

With regular use of the balms, one could expect less soreness, increased flexibility and – as a bonus – softer skin! The beeswax and MCT oil base make the balm very emollient, but they are also both humectants, which means they attract moisture and lock it into your skin, without blocking pores.

Athletes of all levels, amateur to professional, have found that CBD Balm enhances their recovery.

Hempure is founded with a team of dedicated endocannabinoid experts that stay on top of the latest research on CBD and the endocannabinoid system. Hempure makes broad spectrum hemp-derived phytocannabinoid-rich oil that contains no solvents, no heavy metals, no pesticides, and no THC. Every batch is third-party lab tested with results published on their site.

Find out more at http://www.HempureCBD.com/about



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.