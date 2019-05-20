The Official Release of Insider Secrets to Insurance B2B Marketing

Insider Secrets to insurance marketing

Published by b2b marketing specialists The Lead Agency, the book comprises of over 40 actionable tips to boost the effectiveness of your insurance marketing.

AUSTRALIA, May 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Lead Agency has officially released their guide to insurance marketing . Published by Andrew Silcox and Kim McNeil, the book comprises of over 40 actionable tips that are key if you want to boost the effectiveness of your promotional efforts in the insurance sector. With eight comprehensive chapters covering everything from digital to branding, this book acts as an important reference tool for your insurance business.Having worked in the insurance sector for more than 15 years, Director of The Lead Agency, Andrew Silcox, understands what it takes to truly optimise a business’ insurance marketing efforts. The strategies shared in Insider Secrets to Insurance B2B Marketing have been tried and tested by real businesses, and can be applied organisation-wide. This reliable resource provides you with access to the valuable insurance specific information needed to confidently pursue your marketing goals.Regardless of whether you read the book in full or skip right to the chapters that interest you most, these key tips can help to refine and enhance your current insurance marketing approach. The strategies shared have been clearly explained without the use of confusing jargon, and can be tailored to meet your distinct needs as a business in the insurance sector. Each of the 40 actionable tips revealed can be implemented together or in isolation, depending on your business’ personal preference.The Lead Agency specialises in B2B marketing, working closely with clients to help improve the effectiveness of their current marketing strategies. Insider Secrets to Insurance B2B Marketing is the first book that the Lead Agency has released, and is now available for download on Amazon and the Lead Agency’s website.The Lead Agency also offers specialised marketing services across a number of sectors, other than insurance, that may appeal to your business. For more information, or to speak with an experienced B2B digital marketing consultant, please do not hesitate to get in contact with the Lead Agency today.Access the book here on The Lead Agency website: https://www.leadagency.com.au/insurance-marketing-2/ Or on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com.au/Insider-Secrets-Insurance-B2B-Marketing-ebook/dp/B07R979HRR/ Phone: 1300 146 375Email: info@leadagency.com.auWebsite: www.leadagency.com.au



