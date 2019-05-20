Montana Capital Car Title Loans Offers Ideal Workplace for Career Advancement

Choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life” — Confucius

ENCINO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Montana Capital Car Title Loans offer potential candidates interesting work with ideal working conditions. We are a supportive environment that thrives on teamwork. Unlike other workplaces, we want to encourage our employees with a pleasant atmosphere that is conducive to excellent results. We know that if we are expecting you to spend 8-10 hours a day with us that we need to provide more than a cubicle and a coffee pot. At Montana Capital Car Title Loans, you can enjoy paid training, great health insurance benefits, paid vacations and a chance to move up in the world! Read on to see where you would best fit in.

View and apply to job opportunities:

Working in Collections

The collection department is a mainstay of Montana Capital Car Title Loans. If you are a real people person, you have at least one year experience in collections and you enjoy speaking on the phone, this could be just the place for you. They help customers who might be having a problem paying for their loans by finding creative solutions. They understand the options available and carefully explain what might be the best decision for them. Collection agents take payments by phone and help with due date changes. It is so rewarding to end the day feeling like you were able to help someone!

Becoming a Loan Officer

Being a loan officer at Montana Capital Car Title Loans means that you are in charge of helping our customers find the best loan program for their situations. To apply, you should have at least two years experience in sales experience by phone. It’s a true knack, to know how to speak to people in such a way that they trust you. Once you build their confidence, you can explain loan requirements, the options available and how car title loans can help them through a financial difficulty. You’ll go on to prepare loan applications to pass on to the loan underwriter.

Applying to Be a Loan Underwriter

As a loan underwriter, you would be kept busy with handling new applications from potential customers. Our title loans are approved according to a specific set of criteria. The customers need to own a private car of adequate value, be able to prove that they can repay the loan and meet all of our credit specifications. A loan underwriter is responsible for analyzing that information, the supporting documents, signatures and DMV verification in order to evaluate risk. One year experience in underwriting title loans is required.

Working as a Loan Originator

Once all the departments have done their jobs, the application comes down to the loan originator for approval and processing. It requires professional communication skills, an understanding of Outlook programs and working on the internet, flexibility and ability to work under pressure. Candidates should have at least one year experience in a call center.

We welcome all interested candidates to learn more and apply online on the Montana Capital Car Title Loans website.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.