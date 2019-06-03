National Black Chamber of Commerce's Annual Conference Kicks Off in Atlanta

Economic Empowerment Through Entrepreneurial Pursuits

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Black Chamber of Commerce's (NBCC) 27th Annual Conference is set to roll! We kick off "Economic Empowerment Through Entrepreneurial Pursuits" on July 24-27, 2019 at the Atlanta Airport Marriott Gateway in Atlanta, Georgia. This is an extraordinary opportunity to build your network and expand your opportunities. Entrepreneurs from across the United States and delegations from Senegal and Colombia are expected to participate.The National Black Chamber of Commerce® is dedicated to economically empowering and sustaining African American communities through entrepreneurship and capitalistic activity within the United States and via interaction with the Black Diaspora.Harry C. Alford, president and CEO of NBCC says, "While attending this conference, you will be refreshed, recharged and armed with new and relevant insights for your business and community!"There are several highlights for this year's conference. "Revival!" the movie, starring Harry Lennix, Chaka Khan, Mali Music, and Michelle Williams will be screened. Mr. Lennix, also known for his role as Terrence "Dresser" Williams in "The Five Heartbeats" and Harold Cooper in "The Blacklist", will lead a panel discussion on film making. Additionally, J. Alexander Martin of FUBU (for us by us) fashion fame and author of "Money Makes Me Crazy" will lead a fashion master class.There are many, many panel topics including: Modern Medicine, Inclusion & Diversity, Opportunity Zones, Cannabis, Empowering Women, Privacy, Capital Access, Ports & Trade, Artificial Intelligence, Infrastructure, Diaspora Trade, Film making, The Business of Fashion, and the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.Everyone is welcome! Registration and exhibitor information can be found here: bit.ly/NBCC2019 . To make reservations at the Atlanta Airport Marriott Gateway please go here: bit.ly/NBCCHotel



