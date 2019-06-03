National Black Chamber of Commerce's Annual Conference Kicks Off in Atlanta
Economic Empowerment Through Entrepreneurial Pursuits
The National Black Chamber of Commerce® is dedicated to economically empowering and sustaining African American communities through entrepreneurship and capitalistic activity within the United States and via interaction with the Black Diaspora.
Harry C. Alford, president and CEO of NBCC says, "While attending this conference, you will be refreshed, recharged and armed with new and relevant insights for your business and community!"
There are several highlights for this year's conference. "Revival!" the movie, starring Harry Lennix, Chaka Khan, Mali Music, and Michelle Williams will be screened. Mr. Lennix, also known for his role as Terrence "Dresser" Williams in "The Five Heartbeats" and Harold Cooper in "The Blacklist", will lead a panel discussion on film making. Additionally, J. Alexander Martin of FUBU (for us by us) fashion fame and author of "Money Makes Me Crazy" will lead a fashion master class.
There are many, many panel topics including: Modern Medicine, Inclusion & Diversity, Opportunity Zones, Cannabis, Empowering Women, Privacy, Capital Access, Ports & Trade, Artificial Intelligence, Infrastructure, Diaspora Trade, Film making, The Business of Fashion, and the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
Everyone is welcome! Registration and exhibitor information can be found here: bit.ly/NBCC2019. To make reservations at the Atlanta Airport Marriott Gateway please go here: bit.ly/NBCCHotel.
Kay DeBow
National Black Chamber of Commerce
+1 202-466-6888
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.