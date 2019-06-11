Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Offers a Mechanic or Skilled Trades Worker with Mesothelioma in Texas Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst-Get A Better Compensation Result with Much Better Lawyers

"Attorney Erik Karst and his amazing team at Karst von Oiste will know how to develop a mesothelioma compensation claim that leaves nothing out as we would like to explain at 800-714-0303.” — Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, June 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center is now offering a mechanic, electrician or skilled trades worker who has been recently diagnosed with mesothelioma in Texas or their family direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Texas based attorney Erik Karst and his remarkable colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are experts at financial compensation for a mechanic or skilled trades worker with mesothelioma as the group would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303.www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center says, “A compensation claim for a mechanic, electrician or a skilled trades worker in Texas could exceed a million dollars as we would like to discuss anytime, provided they have one of the nation’s top mesothelioma attorneys representing them. In many instances the mechanic, electrician, plumber, welder, insulator, machinist or pipefitter could have been exposed to asbestos in other states. Multi state exposure to asbestos may increase the financial compensation potential for a person with mesothelioma as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. Attorney Erik Karst and his amazing team at Karst von Oiste will know how to develop a mesothelioma compensation claim that leaves nothing out as we would like to explain.” https://Texas.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com



The Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center says, “If we had a few vital tips for a person with mesothelioma in Texas they would be try to list all of the times-places you were exposed to asbestos-and try to be as specific as possible. Also, if you can recall the name or names of coworkers or in the instance of Navy Veterans-shipmates who witnessed your exposure to asbestos this information will be incredibly useful to skilled attorneys such as Erik Karst as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303.” https://Texas.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Texas, the Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim and their families get to the right physicians at one of these hospitals:

* MD Anderson Cancer Center: Houston, Texas: https://www.mdanderson.org/. The MD Anderson Cancer Clinic in Houston might be one the best cancer clinic’s in the world.

* Baylor Saint Luke’s Medical Center Cancer Center: Houston, Texas: https://www.bcm.edu/healthcare/care-centers/lung-institute

* Dallas Methodist Hospital: Dallas, Texas: https://www.methodisthealthsystem.org/lungcancer



The Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center also wants to emphasize their unsurpassed free services are available to a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma statewide including cities such as Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Fort Worth, Corpus Christi, Plano, Laredo, Waco, Arlington, etc. https://Texas.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com



High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Texas include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, oil refinery workers, oil rig workers, chemical plant workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, or 1980s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, because Texas is one of the nation’s largest energy producing states mesothelioma does happen to very good people in Texas. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.