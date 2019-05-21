Proteus® Launches NextGen Data Privacy™ for GDPR, CCPA and Beyond

Proteus® GDPReady™ evolves to NextGen Data Privacy™ US state data privacy regulation map Proteus® NextGen Data Privacy™

Proteus®GDPReady™, already ranked #1 by GDPR software users, evolves to become Proteus® NextGen Data Privacy™ for GDPR, CCPA and beyond.

Numerous emerging data privacy standards are becoming a real issue. Managing these Regulatory Frameworks is going to become highly complex, particularly for organisations with a global footprint” — John Clelland

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Proteus-Cyber Ltd, authors of the Gold Medal winning Proteus®GDPReady™ software which was ranked #1 by users in the 2018 GDPR Compliance Data Quadrant created by ‘SoftwareReviews’, launches Proteus® NextGen Data Privacy ™, a multi-standard, risk reducing privacy platform.Proteus-Cyber Ltd launched the first GDPR software tool, Proteus®GDPReady™ in February 2017. Last November it was ranked #1 by users in the 2018 GDPR Compliance Data Quadrant created by ‘SoftwareReviews’, a division of world-class research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group Inc. Today they move this forward with the launch of Proteus® NextGen Data Privacy™, an evolution of Proteus® GDPReady™. Based on the same code set, Proteus NextGen allows organisations to address multiple privacy standards from one platform and reduce their compliance risk proactively.“Since GDPR,” says John Clelland, CEO Proteus-Cyber, “we have seen the launch of the CCPA, Brazil’s LGPD, DPA 2018 as well as other jurisdictions such as Bahrain, Serbia, Australia, Hong Kong, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Monaco, Malaysia, Switzerland and 14 US states releasing their own Privacy Legislation. Complex multiple privacy standards is an issue that isn’t going to go away. Managing these Regulatory Frameworks is going to become highly complex, particularly for organisations with a global footprint and highly complex data environments.”GDPR was the first of a tougher, new breed of emerging privacy regulations, all covering broadly similar requirements that aim to establish data privacy as a basic human right. The core technology supporting Proteus NextGen is regulation-agnostic, meaning that multinational organisations are able to respond to the regulation(s) applicable to them from a common platform, whether that be GDPR, CCPA or any similar upcoming privacy standard. Clelland adds, “In the same way that users can see our software in their local language, we want organisations to be able to drive their privacy compliance against any privacy standard and all within the one tool. So if they want to see GDPR related information in Europe in French or German, and CCPA related information in California in English, then they can. This will help multinational organisations be able to have a single holistic view of compliance and also manage local country-specific privacy standards.“Providing a solution to the multi-standards question is only the first part of Proteus NextGen. Chris Greenslade, co-founder and Sales Director, adds “Data breaches are here to stay, whether we like it or not. Meaningful fines though are new, as is growing consumer awareness of their rights. Not just the right to see, correct, and delete data, but also the right to compensation for infringements. It seems unlikely that the sizes of the fines or consumer compensations will decrease, so prevention is the best course of action.” Proteus NextGen also introduces continuous control monitoring. Having considered the causes of many well publicised breaches over the years, what becomes clear is that it is often not the new attack that is the cause, but rather the failure of a simple measure or control that should have prevented the breach from ever occurring, or at least caught it sooner. Proteus NextGen regularly tests the controls applicable for privacy compliance and updates the risk score accordingly. Failed controls can be seen and responded to before data breaches occur.Proteus®GDPReady™ was out of the blocks first for GDPR compliance and Proteus® NextGen Privacy™ continues to lead the way in the evolving world of data privacy regulation.About Proteus-CyberProteus-Cyber Ltd, founded in 2013, is a start-up software house creating award winning solutions for data privacy. We use the latest technologies in order to provide dynamic, flexible, attractive and comprehensive solutions designed specifically for complex enterprise organisations.About Data Quadrant Awards and Software ReportsSoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards are awarded annually to recognize outstanding vendors in the technology marketplace as evaluated by their users. Top vendors in a software category are eligible to receive Data Quadrant Gold Medals, provided their scores meet the threshold for sufficiently high user satisfaction across four areas of evaluation: vendor capabilities, product features, likeliness to recommend and vendor experience. Full vendor evaluations are available in SoftwareReviews’ in-depth software evaluation reports.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.