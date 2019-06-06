"We recommend the law firm of Karst von Oiste for Navy Veterans with mesothelioma because we know they will put in an extra special effort to see to it their client receives the best compensation” — Pennsylvania Mesothelioma Victims Center

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, June 6, 2019 — According to the Pennsylvania Mesothelioma Victims Center, "If you served on a nuclear submarine, you live in Pennsylvania and you have recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma please call us anytime at 800-714-0303 so we can make certain you are talking directly with attorney Erik Karst and his remarkable colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste."

The Pennsylvania Mesothelioma Victims Center is an advocate for people with mesothelioma in Pennsylvania and much of their service is focused on US Navy Veterans because so many will be diagnosed with mesothelioma each year. Of the 3000 US citizens who will be diagnosed with mesothelioma this year in the United States about one third will be Navy Veterans. Navy Submarine Veterans are at or near the top of the compensation list for mesothelioma because most sailors on a sub would have been exposed to any part or insulation that contained asbestos as the group would like to discuss at 800-714-0303. https://Pennsylvania.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com



As the Pennsylvania Mesothelioma Victims Center, "We recommend the law firm of Karst von Oiste for Navy Submarine Veterans with mesothelioma because we know they will put in an extra special effort to see to it that a person like this receives the very best possible financial compensation results. Before you hire a lawyer to assist with a mesothelioma compensation claim in Pennsylvania please call us at 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst and his amazing team at the law firm of Karst von Oiste." https:// Pennsylvania.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com



The Specific Types of US Navy Veterans with Mesothelioma the Pennsylvania Mesothelioma Victims Center is Offering to Assist Were Exposed to Asbestos on The Following Types of Submarines:

* Benjamin Franklin Class (12 boats)

* Skipjack Class (6. boats)

* Lafayette Class (9. boats)

* Sturgeon Class (37. boats)

* Ethan Allen Class (5. boats)

* James Madison Class (10. boats)

* Thresher Class (14. boats)

* George Washington Class (5 boats)

* Los Angeles Fast Attack Submarine (62 boats)

* Ohio Class Nuclear Submarine (18 boats)

The Pennsylvania Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize their services for a US Navy Veteran, a steel mill worker or anyone with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer are available throughout the state of Pennsylvania including communities such as Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Allentown, Eire, Upper Darby, Reading, Scranton, or Bethlehem. https://Pennsylvania.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com



For the best possible treatment options in Pennsylvania we strongly recommend the following two heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* Penn’s Abramson Cancer Center in Philadelphia: https://www. pennmedicine.org/cancer/about.

* University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute: https://www. upmccancercenter.com/



High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Pennsylvania include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, coal miners, manufacturing workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, pipefitters, insulators, boiler technicians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, the person’s exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



