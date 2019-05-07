Tremendous Knife Industry Support for the American Knife & Tool Institute

Fundraiser

Major Knife Brands Sponsor Annual Fundraiser Event in Appreciation of AKTI’s Success and Initiatives

Sponsoring the ‘Free to Carry’ fundraiser is just one more way that the industry shows appreciation for AKTI's legislative successes and the organization’s efforts to promote knives as valuable tools” — Mark Schreiber, President of CRKT, Event Chair

CODY, WY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Knife & Tool Institute (AKTI) is very pleased to announce that the knife industry has poured out tremendous support for its annual fundraising event. Leading brands including W.R. Case, CRKT, Benchmade, Boker USA, Schrade, Fox Knives, SOG Knives & Tools, and WE Knife, plus sales organization, The Evans Group, have stepped up to generously sponsor the nonprofit’s “Free to Carry” event at the Blade Show.The “Free to Carry” fundraiser will be held on Friday evening, June 7th from 7 pm to 9:30 pm in Atlanta, Georgia. This year’s event will include a Special Tribute to A. G. Russell, an icon in the knife industry who passed away last year. A. G. Russell was a strong supporter and member of the American Knife & Tool Institute, as well as an ambassador for the entire knife community, who encouraged many youth to enjoy knives.“Sponsoring the ‘Free to Carry’ fundraiser is just one more way that the industry shows appreciation for the legislative successes of AKTI and the organization’s efforts to promote knives as valuable tools,” said Mark Schreiber, President of CRKT and event chair. “We sincerely thank W.R. Case, CRKT, Benchmade, Boker USA, Schrade, Fox Knives, SOG Knives & Tools, The Evans Group and WE Knife, for this additional support of the knife advocacy organization that effectively works to solve industry problems and give individuals the confidence to carry and use their knives.”The event will include a live auction and several silent auction items. Knives from widely acclaimed custom knife makers will be live auctioned and other knives and items have been donated for the silent auction. Proceeds will support AKTI’s legislative effort to clarify or remove restrictive knife laws.“We’re excited to have such a fantastic response from the industry to help raise money for AKTI’s legislative initiatives,” said Jan Billeb, AKTI Executive Director. “These sponsoring companies are making possible an enjoyable evening with delicious food, drinks and prizes for the attendees.”Buck Knives, Sport Hansa, Willey Knives, Spyderco, Gerber, Utica Cutlery Company, Scheel’s, Chris Reeve Knives, Browning, Camillus Knives, Leatherman, Stone River Gear, Swiss Army Knives, plus Boker USA, CRKT, Fox Knives, SOG Knives & Tools, The Evans Group and WE Knife have all donated knives or items for the silent auction.Knives from well-known custom makers including Tony Bose, Lucas Burnley, Brian Tighe, Philip Booth, Richard Rogers, Ed Fowler, Joe Caswell and others will be on the live auction, giving people who otherwise would not have the opportunity a chance to own a knife by one of these great makers.Details about the custom makers, the donated knives and how to get tickets to attend the Friday evening event, June 7th from 7 pm – 9:30 pm, are available at www.FreetoCarry.org



