Patriot Exhibit Services Supports Injured Service Members by Becoming a Wounded Warrior Project Corporate Champion

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patriot Exhibit Services (PES) is committed to supporting our nation’s wounded warriors through Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) and the nonprofit’s free programs and services. Many wounded veterans face significant challenges when they return to civilian life, and through the generous support of donors and corporate partners, WWP is able to provide support during their recovery, wherever they are in that process.

Through their financial contribution, Patriot Exhibit Services is directly supporting the programs and services that give warriors access to mental and physical health support, employment and education assistance, and the many other services that WWP provides to its warriors, free of charge. To learn more, please visit: https://goo.gl/RHl3nm.

“We are honored to be able to give back to those that have given so much to us,” said Brittany Sanchez, co-founder of PES. “Wounded Warriors is an amazing organization that helps facilitate support for resources to those in need. Our contribution is a small part of their great work and we look forward to years of partnership.”

PES was founded by Steve Sanchez with his wife Brittany Sanchez in 2011. Steve has been honored to previously serve in the United States Marine Corps and is happy to be able to continue to support his country and his fellow servicemen.

“The support we receive from Patriot Exhibit Services gives the Wounded Warrior Project the critical resources we need to serve warriors,” said Gary Corless, chief development officer at WWP. “We’re extremely grateful for their support which will help us to continue to serve this generation of wounded veterans as they recover from the visible and invisible wounds of war.”

About Patriot Exhibit Services

Patriot Exhibit Services (PES) is a Las Vegas-based tradeshow exhibit supply company which offers creation, installation, transportation, storage, and rental services to companies all over the United States. Founded in 2011, PES is honored to provide these services to the large tradeshow industry that resides in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information on their offerings, visit www.patriotexhibitservices.com or call 702-538-7967.

About Wounded Warrior Project

The mission of Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) is to honor and empower Wounded Warriors. WWP’s purpose is to raise awareness and to enlist the public’s aid for the needs of injured service members, to help injured servicemen and women aid and assist each other, and to provide unique, direct programs and services to meet their needs. WWP is a national, nonpartisan organization headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. To get involved and learn more, visit woundedwarriorproject.org.





